How to watch Spacey Unmasked at home? All viewing options explored

The television documentary Spacey Unmasked premiered on Channel 4 in the UK on May 6, 2024. It is set to be released on Monday, May 13, 2024, on Investigation Discovery (ID) and will be available for streaming on Max in the US. Viewers in the UK can stream Spacey Unmasked on Channel 4 and 9now for free.

The two-part series, directed and produced by Katherine Haywood, looks at Kevin Spacey's career and the accusations of s*xual misconduct made against him. It shows the rise and fall of the star after facing allegations of s*xual abuse made by several men.

How to watch Spacey Unmasked at home?

A scene from the documentary (Image by Investigation Discovery)

The two-part documentary, Spacey Unmasked, can be streamed on Channel 4, Investigation Discovery, Max, 9Now, and Sling TV. The two-part documentary will premiere on Max and Investigation Discovery on May 13, 2024.

Viewers in the UK can watch Spacey Unmasked on Channel 4 for free. In Australia, viewers can stream this documentary on Channel 9 and 9Now, for free. Viewers may prefer watching the two-part series on Channel 4 or 9now as they are both free streaming platforms. However, viewers in the US need a basic MX subscription of $9.99 or a Sling TV subscription for $40, to stream this documentary at home.

While the show isn't available for other regions yet, interested people can use a trusted VPN service to watch the documentary.

What is Spacey Unmasked all about?

Spacey Unmasked is a documentary about the Oscar and Emmy-winning actor Kevin Spacey and his rise to fame and subsequent fall due to several allegations. Several men had accused Spacey of s*xual abuse, misconduct, and harassment.

The two-part series shows men who weren't a part of the London s*xual assault trial that saw Spacey being cleared of nine charges against him by the judge.

According to Vanity Fair, the creators of the documentary also spoke to Kevin Spacey's older brother, Randy Fowler, who gave an insight into their childhood. Fowler also spoke about their late father, claiming he was neo-Nazi and a Holocaust denier. Randy also alleged that their father would s*xually and physically him. While there have been no allegations of Spacey being abused by his father, Randy believes that he could still have suffered psychological trauma due to the "strange family life" they had.

Following the release of Spacey Unmasked, the actor made a statement claiming he wasn't given enough time or detail to respond to the claims against him in the film. At the end of the documentary, there is a statement by Spacey, which says that he has "consistently denied and now successfully defended" the allegations made against him in the UK and the US.

"I have consistently denied—and now successfully defended—numerous allegations made both in the US and the UK, both criminal and civil, and each time have been able to source evidence undermining the allegations and have been believed by a jury of my peers," the actor said.

In an interview with journalist Dan Wootton, posted on YouTube on May 4, 2024, Spacey also denied any wrongdoing. The actor said that while he was ready to take "full responsibility" for his past behavior and actions, he wasn't willing to apologize to people who "made up stuff" about him.

“But I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me, because that’s what the press wants…. I’ve never told someone that if they give me s*xual favors, then I will help them out with their career—never," Spacey added.

Who is in the cast for Spacey Unmasked?

The documentary features his brother, Randy Fowler, apart from journalists Adam Vary and Chloe Melas. It will also see two of the people Spacey worked with on the House of Cards - actor Daniel, and a crew member named Evelyn.

This documentary is co-produced by Dorothy Byrne, Katherine Haywood, and Mike Lerner.

Spacey Unmasked is now available on Channel 4 and 9Now for free.

