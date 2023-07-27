What was Kevin Spacey accused of? List of accusers explored as Oscar winner is acquitted of all charges

Back in 2017, in a Buzzfeed interview, Anthony Rapp alleged that Kevin Spacey made s*xual advances towards him when he was 14. Spacey went on trial for the same in October 2022. By then, more than 20 men had come forward with similar accusations against the Oscar winner. However, Rapp's case was later dismissed by the jury.

As per The Cut, charges against Spacey in the UK surfaced in 2022, all tied to incidents of misconduct during his tenure as the artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre between 2005 and 2013. A month-long trial regarding the same began in June 28, 2023, with Spacey pleading not guilty to all the charges against him.

On July 26, the Oscar winner was acquitted of all the charges. Following the verdict, Spacey told reporters:

"I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision."

Trigger Warning: Mentions of s*xual assault and s*xual abuse of minor.

All those who accused Kevin Spacey of s*xual misconduct

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp was the first one to accuse Kevin Spacey of making s*xual advances towards him when he was only 14. The Star Trek: Discovery actor said the alleged incident happened in 1986. In an article published by Buzzfeed, Anthony recounted the incident, saying:

"I still to this day can't wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It's just deeply confusing to me."

Rapp's case went on trial in 2022 and Kevin Spacey denied all allegations at the time. Rapp was seeking $40 million in compensatory damages. However, the jury later dismissed the case.

Allegations in the UK

In a trial that lasted four weeks at Southwark Crown Court in London, Spacey was described by the prosecutors as a s*xual bully. One of the accusers, who was an aspiring actor, told the court that he woke up to Spacey performing oral s*x on him.

The other three accusers also had similar allegations of non-consensual groping and assault. As reported by NPR, the charges made against him included four counts of s*xual assault and one count of "causing a person to engage in penetrative s*xual activity without consent."

As of July 26, 2023, Kevin Spacey has been acquitted of all charges made against him.

House of Cards employees

In 2017, employees from Netflix's House of Cards came forward with accusations of misconduct against Spacey. As per a report by CNN, the employees accused Spacey for alleged non-consensual physical contact and inappropriate s*xual comments.

As per The Cut, Spacey was ordered to pay $31 million as compensation to MRC, the production company behind House of Cards. The actor tried to get the ruling thrown out, but was eventually unsuccessful.

Three accusers who lost their lives

According to Distractify, before Anthony Rapp had made his allegations, a woman named Linda Culkin had come forward to accuse Kevin Spacey for harrassing young men. She was arrested as Kevin's stalker who sent him death threats and bomb threats to his places of work. Culkin died in a car accident in March 2020.

In September, an anonymous massage therapist who filed a lawsuit as "John Doe" against Kevin, died due to cancer, according to a source for Variety.

Ari Behn, died by suicide on Christmas Day in 2019. Behn had accused Kevin Spacey of gr*ping him at the Nobel Peace Prize event in 2007. His tragic death occurred around the same time that Spacey posted a Christmas Eve video with an underlying message of "kill them with kindness" in the voice of Kevin's House of Cards character, Frank Underwood.

Apart from these, there have been several other anonymous allegations and accusations from noted personalities like Mexican actor, Roberto Cavazos, and filmmaker Tony Montana who also accused Spacey for inappropriately touching and gr*ping them.