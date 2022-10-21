American actor Kevin Spacey has been relieved of the $40 million s*xual assault lawsuit filed by actor Anthony Rapp.

Following a three-week civil trial, a New York jury on Thursday, October 20, found that the 63-year-old actor was not liable for touching Rapp inappropriately at a party in 1986 when he was 14 years old.

The deliberations lasted almost 80 minutes, and the verdict was read out loud by the judge, after which Spacey reportedly hugged his attorney before exiting the courtroom.

Anthony Rapp first filed a lawsuit against Kevin Spacey in September 2020 and sought $40 million as compensation.

In a 2017 Buzzfeed article, Rapp alleged that Spacey, who was 26 at the time, had invited him to his Manhattan residence. There, the actor allegedly picked him up, placed him on his bed, and partially laid on top of him while grabbing his buttocks and pressing his body without approval. Spacey has consistently denied the allegations.

Three of Kevin Spacey's accusers have passed away

Kevin Spacey's life was turned upside down in 2017 after Anthony Rapp accused the actor of s*xual misconduct at a party in 1986. Although Spacey has been cleared of his case, Anthony was the first person to call out the actor in the wake of the "#MeToo movement."

Three of the 15 people who accused Kevin Spacey of s*xual misconduct died in 2019, which happens to be a weird coincidence.

According to Distractify, it was not Anthony but a woman named Linda Culkin who first accused him of harassing young men. The lady was considered Kevin Spacey's stalker who sent him death and bomb threats, leading to her being sentenced to prison. She was the first person to make allegations against the actor for his behavior.

However, in 2019, Linda was hit by a car and passed away in a hospital after some time.

Another anonymous accuser, who went by the name John Doe and was a massage therapist, died shortly before his trial began in September 2019. News outlet Variety reported that the person who accused Spacey of s*xual assault passed away due to cancer. After the person died, their case against Kevin was also dismissed.

In the same year, a third accuser of Kevin Spacey, Ari Behn, died on Christmas. Behn was the former husband of Princess Martha Louise and a celebrated Norwegian author. In 2017, he accused Spacey of allegedly groping him in Oslo at the Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007.

As per Cracked, Behn died by suicide, with no further details regarding his death released to the public.

While there is no proof, Spacey released a video days before Behn's death, which raised some eyebrows. He said:

"The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire. Do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness."

Although his case with Rapp has been dismissed, Spacey is separately facing charges in the UK from five people. He has not pleaded guilty to those charges, and his trial is scheduled to begin in June 2023.

