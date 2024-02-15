The beloved neighborhood superhero, Spider-Man movies have been a staple in the theatres for the last couple of years. Marvel struck gold with the character's debut, winning both the favour of critics and the advantage in the ongoing debate between Marvel and DC.

Swinging into theatres and our hearts, our friendly neighborhood superhero adds youth and vivacity to the MCU characters. This adds to the popularity of the character and makes it one of the most profitable movies to make for Sony and later Marvel Studios.

Although this comic book character has been ruling our hearts since he first appeared on the big screen, there have been times it didn't quite click with fans. Here is a list of 8 live-action Spider-Man movies ranked from worst to best according to Rotten Tomatoes.

From a complete miss to a roaring hit: 8 live-action Spider-Man movies ranked from worst to best

8) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Unfortunately, this film had the most disastrous reactions from audiences. Equipped with a meandering narrative, this film could not make a dent in the superhero series unfortunately. But the bigger problem of this film seems to be a great cast of actors just not for the right roles.

Jamie Foxx, a legend in his own right, is simply not viable as Electro and neither is Dane DeHaan. Although Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone's performance was note-worthy, it was not enough to save the film.

7) Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Not inherently a bad film, this film is just too ambitious to fit the runtime. With numerous plot lines, characters, and villains, the film lacks the refinement of the other movies. It still shines in parts where Sam Raimi's brilliance is visible, but overall the movie seems rushed and without the strong backbone of a good script with the right motivations.

6) The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The most impressive aspect of this film is surely Andrew Garfield's brilliant performance. Betrayal, confusion, empathy, and guilt are all abundantly felt and conveyed by the main character in the movie. It also follows a back-to-basics approach to the tale of our beloved superhero. Overall a decent watch, but this film could have invested more energy in pacing itself a bit better.

5) Spider-Man (2002)

The first film with our beloved character, this movie's biggest cheerleader is its director's unique vision. Reportedly a huge fan of the character himself, Sam Raimi weaves a tale of magic with this film. From achieving cult status to solidifying the future of more superhero movies, this film has long been inducted into the Hall of Fame. The only downside seems to be the shaky CGI which as compared to the other movies is lacking in quality.

4) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spidey's adventures in Europe made for an interesting movie, although not a great one. Combining teen romance and superhero antics, this movie consists of all the elements we recognize in a movie about the web-slinger.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, both look like real relatable characters for the young generation of Marvel lovers. Exploring adolescent woes with formidable villains, this movie is easily in the top 5 of live-action movies about the web-slinger.

3) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Once Marvel Studios acquired the character from Sony, the third era of the wall-crawler began. Spider-Man's first solo film following his appearance in Captain America: Civil War was this one. Avoiding the retelling of Spidey's origin story for the third time, this movie drops us straight into Peter Parker's world after his stint with the Avengers.

The relationship between Robert Downing Jr.'s Tony Stark and Spidey makes this movie wholesome and heartwarming. A colorful adventure, Peter Parker saves the world and the MCU with this movie.

2) Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Sam Raimi hits home with this movie. Fantastic action sequences, great CGI, and a brilliant cast all make this film one of the best sequels in recent times. "With great power comes great responsibility" weighs heavily on our superhero. As he struggles to stop bad guys and manage his personal life, the audience gets a great insight into the man behind the mask. Humanizing the wall-crawler in a movie filled with otherworldly problems is this film's greatest USP.

1) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

There is something inherently cool about this movie. Is it the breathtaking action sequences or the fact that all 3 generations of the web-slinger, Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland fight together to save the world? Fans think it's both.

An ultimate celebration of the character, this film outshines every other movie made about the character. The visuals of this movie are breathtaking and so are the performances by every cast member. A movie truly made with humor and heart, Spider-Man: No Way Home has captured the hearts of the audience with style and love.

These live-action movies about our favorite wall-crawler have us in a chokehold. With some of the best superhero movies of all time already on this list, it will be an exciting time to see what the MCU has in store for us next.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE