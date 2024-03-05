5 interesting biopics releasing in 2024

Cinephiles fond of biographical films will be happy to learn that many interesting biopics are being released in 2024. Over the last few years, an increasing number of filmmakers have taken the biopic route in order to cinematically preserve iconic moments in history. Fans believe the best thing about biopics is not only its educational intent but also its role in renewing interest in figures with legacies worth remembering.

Last year was a good year in terms of quality biopics, especially taking into account the success of movies such as Oppenheimer, The Iron Claw, Maestro, and more. Thus, many are hoping that the biopics releasing in 2024 will continue on the upward graph in terms of intelligent screenplays, inspired performances, and creative cinematography.

Fans feel reassured by the variety in the 2024 lineup in terms of narratives that explore different thought-provoking events and inspirational people. Movie-goers fond of cinema based on true events should make it a point to keep an eye out for biopics releasing in 2024 that promise the best of intelligent writing and ingenious filming techniques.

Shirley, Rothko, and three other biopics releasing in 2024 that cinephiles wouldn't want to miss out on

1) Cabrini (March 8, 2024)

One of the biopics releasing in 2024 is Cabrini, which delves into the life of Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, also known as Mother Cabrini. Directed by Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, it stars Cristiana Dell'Anna in the lead role.

The movie captures the hardships faced by Cabrini while establishing the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus aimed at helping Italian immigrants in the United States. Gritty and poignant, the movie will explore racism and sexism present in the States during the late 19th century.

2) Shirley (March 15, 2024)

Directed by John Ridley, Shirley is one of the exciting biopics slated for release in 2024. The versatile Regina King plays the titular character, Shirley Chisholm. The first black woman elected to the United States Congress, Chisholm made history when she decided to run for President. This movie captures the events surrounding her presidential campaign.

Despite her contributions to politics and society in general, very few know about Chisholm's life. This movie will help people understand the political figure better and what she sought to achieve. Out of all the biopics releasing in 2024, this one will particularly interest those who want to know more about the history of American politics.

3) Back to Black (April 12, 2024)

Having lost Amy Winehouse unexpectedly at 27, fans around the globe have been wondering whether a film about the iconic musician will ever be made. Although discussions about possible projects go back to 2011, it took fruition only after StudioCanal came into the picture and got working on the same in 2022.

For fans of Winehouse, this is one of the most anticipated biopics releasing in 2024. Marisa Abela stars as Winehouse in this biopic, which will give viewers an insight into her life, early music career, and toxic relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil. It will also showcase her rise to fame and how she became one of the most well-known singers in the world.

4) Midas Man (TBA)

Brian Epstein managed The Beatles from 1962 to 1967 (Image via IMDb/Signature Entertainment)

The exciting lineup of biopics releasing in 2024 has one title that will particularly appeal to Beatles fans. Midas Man, directed by Joe Stephenson, will provide insight into the mind of music entrepreneur, Brian Epstein. From a young age, he had a knack for spotting talent. Throughout his life, Epstein discovered and managed many notable bands, the most popular being The Beatles.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, who the audience will remember from The Queen's Gambit (2020) and Bodies (2023) will play the central character. Considering how the talented entrepreneur died unexpectedly at a young age, this upcoming biopic hopes to keep his legacy alive. The release date has not been announced yet.

5) Rothko (TBA)

The release date of upcoming biopic has not been revealed yet (Image via IMDb/Twentieth Century Fox)

Rothko, one of the most anticipated biopics releasing in 2024, stars Russell Crowe, Aisling Franciosi, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, among others, in key roles. The story focuses on Kate Rothko, played by Franciosi, who is the daughter of artist Mark Rothko, portrayed by Crowe.

The biopic, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, will give viewers an insight into the grueling legal battle Kate had to fight with her father's estate executors and gallery directors in order to protect his life's work. What makes this art-world story universal is that it isn't only about the author's inspired work but also about fighting for what's right.

Cinephiles should mark their calendars for these biopics releasing in 2024 that promise thought-provoking stories about inspiring people.