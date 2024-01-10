"The emotion is a bit deeper": Angela Bassett and Regina King get internet's support after sharing a kiss at The Governores Awards

On January 9, Hollywood icons Regina King and Angela Bassett sparked reactions after sharing a moment at the Academy of Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Annual Governor's Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

The Governors' Awards handed out several honorary Oscars to some of Hollywood's most deserving stars, including Angela Bassett. Regina King introduced Angela as she received the award, saying,

"On screens big and small, she has mesmerized us in over 100 roles."

King then went on to list some of Bassett's notable roles and added that she should run for President, to which the latter replied, "I'm down with it!"

As she took to the stage to receive Regina King's award, the two embraced each other in a hug and shared a kiss.

The captured kiss went viral online, with many supporting the duo.

"Who cares about the kiss. She finally won" fans show support to Angela Bassett

When a post about the kiss was shared by @theshaderoom on Instagram, fans took to the comment section to show support for Angela Bassett. While some believed that her hard work should receive more attention than the kiss she shared with Regina King, others pointed out that the kiss was platonic and not weird at all.

In her speech, while receiving the award, Bassett said,

"Regina. My dear, dear, Regina. My sister, thank you for being here tonight as a source of support and encouragement and joy. Working alongside you has been one of the highlights of my career. You are for me, and for so many a bright, bright light. Thank you!"

Regina and Angela starred alongside each other in How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

Angela Bassett is known for playing notable black women who made history, including singer Tina Turner and activist Rosa Parks. She was nominated for two Oscars. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role as Tina Turner in What's Love Got To Do With It in 1993 and in 2022 for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.