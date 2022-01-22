Who is Ian Alexander Sr? All about Regina King's ex-husband and father of Ian Alexander Jr

Regina King recently announced that her son Ian Alexander Jr passed away at the age of 26 on January 21, 2022. The award-winning actress confirmed the tragic news in a statement to People:

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Although no immediate cause of Ian Alexander Jr's death was provided by the actress, the publication claimed that he reportedly took his own life. The heartbreaking news came just days after the young DJ celebrated his 26th birthday.

Regina King shared her son with former husband Ian Alexander Sr. The duo welcomed their only child in 1996 and tied the knot the following year.

Everything to know about Regina King's former husband, Ian Alexander Sr

Ian Alexander Sr is the former vice president of Warner Bros. (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Ian Alexander Sr was born on April 8, 1956, in Canada. The 65-year-old is a record producer and media personality. He came under the spotlight after marrying Emmy Award-winning actress Regina King.

The British Columbia native has appeared in several minor roles in TV shows like Masters of Horror, The Chris Isaak Show and Animal Miracles. He also starred in the 2000 Disney film The Ultimate Christmas Present.

In addition to his acting endeavors, Alexander Sr. also worked at Qwest Records and handled distribution for several record companies. He even bagged a job at Warner Bros. and went on to become the company's vice-president.

The record producer met King in the early 1990s and eventually developed a romantic relationship. The couple welcomed their first child on January 19, 1996, and married on April 23, 1997. The pair settled in Los Angeles and also appeared at several red carpet events together.

Alexander Sr reportedly served as his wife’s biggest support when she battled Parkinson’s disease. However, their marriage fell apart in 2007 and the duo divorced that same year.

The If Beale Street Could Talk star opened up about her divorce and relationship with her ex-husband in an essay featured in her book He Never Came Home: Interviews, Stories, and Essays from Daughters on Life Without Their Fathers.

The actress said she and Ian Alexander Sr decided to mend their post-marriage relationship after noticing an uncomfortable distance between them in one of their son’s basketball matches.

"On an occasion when we should be united, we were miles apart, which was not cool. Because of our issues, Ian was becoming the kid whose parents were so disconnected that they couldn't even sit next to each other, let alone have a civilized conversation."

Regina King reportedly saw a glimpse of her own childhood when her parents divorced and decided to solve the situation:

“Just as I'd watched my parents arguing and fighting, my son watched his parents arguing and fighting. It was like history repeating itself, and I felt terrible about him having to witness that."

Following the realization, the exes took mutual steps and decided to co-parent their son. The Oscar Award winner shared that it was the “turning point’ of their lives and they became “great co-parents.”

Unfortunately, Regina King and Ian Alexander Sr lost their dear child following his tragic demise on Friday.

