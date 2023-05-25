Who was Tina Turner? All about the legendary rock and roll singer

Legendary singer Tina Turner passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the age of 83, after a long battle with intestinal cancer, kidney disease, and high blood pressure. The veteran singer and actress was known for her pioneering role in advancing the representation of BIPOC women in music, especially in pop and rock and roll.

The veteran rock and roll singer's death was announced by her publicist Bernard Doherty in a press release. The press release referred to Tina Turner as the "Queen of Rock'n Roll" and added that she died peacefully at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. It went on to say:

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model"

Exploring Tina Turner and her legacy

Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was initially discovered by her future husband, Ike Turner. She first met Ike while performing B.B. King's blues ballad, You Know I Love You during a break in the latter's show on Manhattan Club. Her performance attracted Ike's attention, leading to a highly successful decade-long career.

Ike and Tina Turner achieved mainstream access with their album, Workin' Together, which was released in November 1970. The album peaked at number 25 on the Billboard 200 album chart, and at number 12 on the German album chart. The album also earned the duo a Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Group award at the 1972 Grammy Awards.

However, the duo's growing success was equally matched by Ike's growing cocaine addiction and abuse. This led to Tina Turner eventually escaping the marriage while Ike was asleep and with only 36 cents in her pocket.

After moving to Los Angeles with the help of a friend, Tina began her solo career. She first appeared on shows such as The Hollywood Squares, Donny & Marie, The Sonny & Cher Show, and The Brady Bunch Hour. This was followed by a series of cabaret and small venue tours.

Tina Turner's first major solo success came with her fifth studio album, Private Dancer, which was released on May 29, 1984. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian and Canadian album charts, as well as number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The album was a landmark in the pop-soul genres, with it being credited for bringing a raw emotional intensity to pop songs previously unseen. The album won the Record of the Year, Best Female Rock Vocal Performance, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance awards at the 1985 Grammy Awards.

In her next four decades of career, the singer went on to win a total of 12 Grammy Awards. She also had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, albeit as a duo with Ike Turner.

Poll : 0 votes