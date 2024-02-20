Land of Bad: Full cast list explored

Land of Bad was recently released in the theatres across United States and other selective regions on February 16, 2024. The movie is an action thriller starring Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia in titular roles. The script for the movie has been written by David Frigerio and it is directed by William Eubank, who also contributed towards scriptwriting.

The IMDb description for the movie reads:

"When an Army ODA team is ambushed, their only hope lies with an Air Force JTAC (Liam Hemsworth) and a drone pilot (Russell Crowe) to guide them through a brutal 48-hour battle for survival."

Who stars in Land of Bad?

When the trailer for Land of Bad was first released on December 19, 2023, the audiences got a fair idea of what the movie was going to be about: an action-filled multi-starrer. The two-minute 30-second trailer dropped by the makers of the movie got everyone excited for its portrayal of elaborate action sequences performed wonderfully by some of the most prominent faces in the industry.

Liam Hemsworth

Land of Bad stars Liam Hemsworth in the lead. He plays AF Sergeant JJ Kinney who leads a search party put in place to rescue a CIA agent captured by terrorists and withheld in Mindanao, Philippines.

Having appeared in films such as The Last Song, The Hunger Games, and Independence Day: Resurgence, Hemsworth is a well-known face in the industry. Before this, Hemsworth's last piece of work included the movie Poker Face in which he played the role of Michael Nankervis. As for his upcoming works, Hemsworth is all set to play the titular character, Geralt of Rivia, in the upcoming instalment of The Witcher.

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe plays Captain Eddie Grimm in Land of Bad, who is commonly referred to as Reaper by his colleagues. He is a US Air Force drone pilot who is responsible for providing instructions to the US Army Delta Force whose task is to rescue a CIA agent captured in the Philippines.

Russell Crowe is one of the most prominent figures in Hollywood. Having appeared in multiple movies and shows in a career spanning almost 40 years, Crowe is what one would consider an industry stalwart. His most significant work to date includes the 2000 movie Gladiator for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor. Besides this, his other notable works include A Beautiful Mind, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Cinderella Man, and Robin Hood.

Besides acting, Crowe who wears multiple hats, has also tried his hand at directing. In 2014, the artist starred in and directed The Water Diviner, a drama film. He is also the co-owner of the National Rugby League (NRL) team South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Luke Hemsworth

Luke Hemsworth plays Sergeant Abel in Land of Bad. He is a part of the team that is sent to retrieve the CIA agent who has been captured by the terrorists in the Philippines. He plays a significant role in the movie, lending a shoulder to his comrades in their collective endeavor.

Unlike his brothers, Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth, Luke is a more prominent figure in the world of TV shows than in the movies. His notable works include appearing as Nathan Tyson in the television soap opera "Neighbours" and as Ashley Stubbs in HBO's Westworld. As for his upcoming projects, the actor is all set to play Lee Gunner in the upcoming movie "Gunner."

Ricky Whittle

Ricky Whittle stars as Sergeant Bishop in Land of Bad. Much like Luke Hemsworth's character, Whittle's character, too, is a part of the team sent to rescue the CIA agent trapped in the Philippines.

Whittle is a popular name in the field of telenovela in the UK. He owes his popularity to Hollyoaks in which he starred as Calvin Valentine between 2006 and 2010. Whittle is also known for his starring role in the Starz television series American Gods in which he appeared for three seasons.

Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia plays Master Sergeant John Sweet in Land of Bad who is popularly referred to as Sugar by his colleagues. Much like the others, he is also a part of the extraction team tasked with rescuing the CIA agent who has been captured in the Philippines.

Throughout his career, Ventimiglia has had several breakthroughs but his most prominent work so far remains This Is Us, an NBC primetime series which earned the actor the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Television Drama Series award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Besides this, his other notable works include Gilmore Girls, Heroes, and Chosen.

Land of Bad is currently in theatres across the US. It is also available in other selective regions.