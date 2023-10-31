American actor Milo Ventimiglia secretly tied the knot with model Jarah Mariano earlier this year in a private ceremony among friends and family, as per an exclusive report from US Weekly on October 30.

The duo was first linked as a couple last summer when they were spotted together in Milo Ventimiglia’s Malibu ranch home. However, neither of them publicly confirmed the relationship.

While Jarah Mariano is 38 years old, her now-husband Milo Ventimiglia is 46 years old. So far, their exact wedding date and venue remain unknown. However, the wedding rumor was sparked when Ventimiglia was recently spotted by TMZ wearing a wedding band.

Milo Ventimiglia’s wife is of Hawaiian-Korean ethnicity

The 38-year-old wife of Milo Ventimiglia is an American model best known for appearing in the 2008 and 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editions and Victoria’s Secret.

Born as Jarah-Evelyn Makalapua Mariano in Kauai, Hawaii, Jarah Mariano is a native Hawaiian on her father’s side and Korean on her mother’s side, according to Ethnicelebs. In fact, she confirmed the same during May 2021 as part of the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. She was raised in Mission Viejo, California, alongside two elder brothers.

Her first modeling gig was at the age of 15 in Santa Monica. However, later, after finishing high school, she moved to New York City to pursue the career. There, while being a part-time model, Jarah Mariano also studied Speech Communications with a Media Studies Concentration at Pace University, as per her IMDb page.

Following this, she started modeling for notable brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch, MAC, Armani Exchange, Sephora, Avon, H&M, Levi’s, and Pac Sun among others. However, Jarah Mariano rose to fame in 2007, when she appeared on the April/May cover of Complex Magazine’s 5th anniversary issue.

Later, she also appeared in fashion magazines such as Elle, Vogue, Glamour, and the Italian Vanity Fair, and walked on ramps in Miami and New York City.

Jarah Mariano also made various cameos in films and TV shows such as the 2012 James Bond movie Skyfall and NBC’s sitcom Chuck. That apart, she has appeared in music videos like Jay Z’s Show Me What You Got.

According to People, Jarah Mariano is also a surfer, who also loves to waterboard, ski, play tennis, and do yoga.

Exploring Milo Ventimiglia’s previous relationships

While Milo Ventimiglia has always remained private about his romantic relationships, in March 2017, he exclusively told the US Weekly that his show This is Us made him think about his future.

Meanwhile, he was rumored to be dating his Gilmore Girls co-star Alexis Bledel when the show ran between 2002 and 2006. Later, he was also linked with his Heroes co-star Hayden Panettiere between December 2007 and February 2009. However, none of the parties ever confirmed either of the relationships.

The youngest among three siblings, Ventimiglia is of Italian-Sicilian descent on his father’s side and English-Scottish descent on his mother’s side. The California native’s father is a Vietnam War veteran.