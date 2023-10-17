Gladiator sequel extra actors reportedly scanned on set without consent

The realm of historical epics and dramas received a fresh take with Ridley Scott's Gladiator on May 5, 2000, and if all goes well, there will soon be a Gladiator sequel set for release in the coming year. The Ridley Scott-directorial, starring Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, has begun filming for its upcoming sequel in Morocco.

However, a disturbing piece of news has now emerged from the sets of Gladiator 2. As reported by The Times of Malta, the extras in the Gladiator sequel set were brought into a camera-filled booth where their appearance was allegedly scanned without their consent. The actors were left perplexed about the purpose of the scans and have expressed their concerns in light of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Gladiator 2 has been scheduled for a November 22, 2024 release with Universal Pictures taking care of distribution worldwide.

Gladiator sequel extras were pulled aside on set and had their likenesses scanned without consent

The filming for the Gladiator sequel began in June 2023 with the main scenes scheduled for Ouarzazate, Morocco, and the additional scenes being filmed in Malta and the United Kingdom.

A set built using scaffolding and wood in Fort Ricasoli, Malta was used to film a scene with extras wielding swords and swinging props as they were reportedly called aside one by one to have their appearances scanned in a camera-filled room.

An extra from the set reported that it felt like they did not have the option to refuse. Another extra added:

“If they do have your face, you have no idea if it’s going to be put in a trailer or a film or a video."

This has added to the ongoing struggle against AI deep fakes and replications used in productions instead of calling in actors to retake their shots. Another person present at the scene to make their contribution revealed under anonymity that the staff never asked for permission before taking multiple extras for the scans. They said:

“They didn’t explain why they were doing this, we thought they were taking us to do another scene."

The only explanation that came from the production crew on the ground was:

"We will use this to fill in gaps in the crowd."

The reports from extras on the scene said that they felt the entire process was rushed, with no explanations given whatsoever.

Following the scanning, they were either taken back to the film set for retakes or to their tents, before transportation was organized for their departure. Some extras mentioned payment for their part but also confirmed that there were no explanations for the body and face scans that were taken and possibly stored for future use - a fear that has been with most extras at the Gladiator sequel shoot.

Matthew Maggi, an aspiring filmmaker and part of the Gladiator sequel crew who helped start the Alliance for Practitioners, Artists and Crew for Hollywood Abroad emphasized the demands of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

He cited reasons for Malta extras lacking a union which leads to such exploitation on the part of the studios:

“Malta is one of many examples… which Hollywood is taking advantage of. It is using it as a backyard. Less extras means less days, smaller setups, less crew, and less work for everyone."

Even though multiplying extras to create a visual effect of crowds is common in Hollywood, the scans are something new that the fraternity of Hollywood actors have to deal with.