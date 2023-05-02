Gladiator 2 cast list: Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, and others to star in Ridley Scott's sequel film

The highly awaited Gladiator 2 is set to premiere on the big screens on November 22, 2024. The film is a sequel to the much-famed Ridley Scott's 2000's release Gladiator. It comes almost twenty-five years after the original film. While the film's plot has been kept under wraps, one certainty is that it houses a star-studded cast that is sure to add to the flair of the Gladiator's plot with their stunning performances.

The first film is often donned as one of the best films of this generation by both critics and fans alike, for its phenomenal storyline and incredible visuals, which managed to earn the film an Academy Award for best picture, best sound, and best visual effects, and Russell Crowe his first Oscar for best actor in a leading role. And so, naturally, fans have high expectations from the upcoming sequel.

Russell Crowe will not reprise his role in the upcoming sequel given that his character Maximus died at the end of the first part, however, the actor did comment on the upcoming sequel in an interview with Collider saying:

"The only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know? Because I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life. It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living."

He continued and commented on the potential storyline of Gladiator 2:

"I hear that young fella Paul is a good dude and I wish him the best of luck with it. I think where they're picking the story up from, a young Lucius, stepping into the role of emperor. I think that's a very smart idea within the world of the film that we created."

The movie is host to some of the biggest stars in the industry including Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Denzel Washington, among others. It will be interesting to see how the sequel reflects on the passage of time, which is two decades from the original plot, and continues its storyline.

Gladiator 2 cast list: Paul Mescal and others to star in the epic historical drama

1) Paul Mescal as Lucius

Actor Paul Mescal plays the lead role of Lucius in the film Gladiator 2. Lucius is the grown-up son of Lucilla (Connie Nielson) from the first movie and will now be shown stepping into the role of an emperor.

People have often compared Paul Mescal's journey in the industry with that of Russell Crowe and it is also believed that this particular role could establish Mescal as one of the biggest actors in the industry today. He is also widely recognized among viewers for his work in the movie Aftersun, for which he also earned an Academy Award nomination for best actor this year, and his hit Hulu series Normal People.

2) Barry Keoghan as Emperor Geta

Barry Keoghan portrays the role of Emperor Geta, who was a Roman emperor in real life. However, it is expected that the character and story around him will be heavily fictionalized.

Barry Keoghan is one of the rising stars in the industry today with his works receiving worldwide recognition. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role this year for his movie The Banshees of Inisherin. Viewers will also be familiar with Keoghan from his numerous movies including The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Dunkirk, and The Green Knight, among many others.

3) Denzel Washington

Veteran actor Denzel Washington will also be starring in the movie Gladiator 2. Details pertaining to his role in the movie are unknown, however, Deadline says the role is being described as "bad-ass". This isn't the first time Ridley Scott and Denzel Washington have collaborated on a project, previously working together on the film American Gangster in 2007.

Washington has won numerous awards throughout his career, including two Academy Awards for Best Actor in a lead role and Best Actor in a supporting role for Training Day and Glory respectively. He is also widely recognized for his work in films like Malcolm X, Hurricane, Flight, Fences, Roman J. Israel, Esq., and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

4) Joseph Quinn as Emperor Caracalla

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn will play the role of Emperor Caracalla in Gladiator 2. It will be interesting to see how the film explores his character as Quinn has previously starred in majorly emotional roles. He has previously starred in numerous shows including Catherine the Great, Les Miserables, C.B. Strike, and Game of Thrones, among many others.

5) Connie Nielsen as Lucilla

Connie Nielsen is set to reprise her role as Lucilla in the film. She has previously starred in acclaimed projects including DC's Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, and the Nobody series.

Apart from the aforementioned star cast, another actor that is set to join the cast is the megastar, Pedro Pascal. The Mandalorian star is in "final negotiations" to join the cast of Gladiator 2, as reported by Deadline. They have also reported that details regarding his potential role are being kept under wraps, but he would likely film his part before shooting The Last of Us season 2.

Gladiator 2 premieres in theatres on November 22, 2024.

