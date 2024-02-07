Hollyoaks spoilers for the next week from February 8 to 15: Will Joel choose Cleo over Leela? Storyline explored 

In the upcoming week of Hollyoaks, viewers will experience a gripping saga. The story will be all about love and longing. Joel Dexter, the firefighter, finds himself in the middle of a love triangle. In the next few days on Hollyoaks, Joel has to make a decision.

Joel ponders if he should he patch things up with his ex, Cleo McQueen, or just focus on his current with Leela Lomax. With Valentine's Day coming up, his heart is all over the place as he seeks solace in Cleo and feels conflicting emotions.

While Leela is getting her 12-week baby scan, Joel starts thinking about his past and what the future holds for him. This self-reflection kicks off an exciting story of love, betrayal and redemption in Hollyoaks.

Hollyoaks' Joel makes the final choice between Cleo and Leela

Joel Dexter finds himself in a love triangle with Cleo McQueen and Leela Lomax. He's unsure about who to choose and asks Cleo for some time to think things over when unexpectedly runs into Cleo at a car accident and realizes that she's trying to win him back.

After a lot of deep conversations and introspection, Joel is in a tough spot. He feels a strong connection to his ex, Cleo McQueen, who still has his heart. But he's also in a relationship with Leela Lomax, who has always been by his side, which will be the most intense part of Joel's emotional rollercoaster.

Meanwhile, Peri is worried about Leela, so Joel spends time with her. Later, Joel spots Cleo going into a pub called The Dog and decides to follow her, joining a pub quiz instead of going home.

Joel is trapped in a love triangle. (Image via Hollyoaks on Youtube, 1:43)

While think Joel should stay with Leela if Cleo's just visiting briefly, others believe that Cleo should stay with him if she plans to stick around. As Valentine's Day takes over the village, Joel is uncertain as if now.

In the background, Leela's baby scan is happening, causing Joel to reflect on his past and worry about the future. But after thinking it over, Joel decides to go with his gut. His journey is driven by love and a strong desire.

Who plays Joel on Hollyoaks?

Rory Douglas-Speed plays Joel Dexter and has been in the role since 2016. He took over from Andrew Still, who played Joel from 2011 to 2013. Douglas-Speed is known for his portrayal of Joel, appearing in Hollyoaks Slice of Summer (2017), and was a part of the 2023 British Soap Awards.

One thing that makes Douglas-Speed's portrayal of Joel stand out is how authentic he seems in the role, especially when dealing with type 1 diabetes. In an interview with The Mirror UK, he shared his own experience with diabetes, which he was diagnosed with when he was just eight. This personal connection helped him bring Joel's story to life.

Joel's story has been a rollercoaster ride with all sorts of surprises. For instance, his love interests with Cleo McQueen and Leela Lomax have kept fans on the edge of their seats. Fans of the show have been hooked on Joel's journey as he faces various obstacles and changes.

Final thoughts

Hollyoaks has been on air since 1995 (Image via Channel 4/E4)

Check out Channel 4 streaming on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7:30 pm, or catch it on E4 the next day, Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7:00 pm.

