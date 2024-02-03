Donald Glover deems himself "too old" for Spider-Man, reflects on Spider-Verse future

In a recent sitting with Vanity Fair, Donald Glover deemed himself "too old" for Spider-Man. The actor was seen taking the famous "Lie Detector Test" alongside his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine for Vanity Fair when he made the comment.

Back in 2010, when Marvel was casting for The Amazing Spiderman, fans of the actor started trending his name, urging director Marc Webb to audition him for the role. Over the years, he has been plagued with questions regarding his association with the franchise but to no avail.

That changed a little in 2017 when Glover was cast for a brief scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming where he played Aaron Davis, Miles Morales' uncle. The actor made an appearance again in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 2023 but this time, he appeared in his superhuman element, The Prowler.

The release of Mr. and Mrs. Smith has yet again exposed Glover to such frequent questions. However, this time, the question did not come from the audience but from his co-star in the show.

What did Donald Glover say about his association with Spider-Man?

Mr. and Mrs. Smith starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 2, 2024, and the actors have been busy promoting the show ever since.

Recently, the two sat for a conversation with Vanity Fair where they took the famous "Lie Detector Test." The duo took turns to ask each other controversial questions while an expert monitored the answers on a lie detector machine.

Erskine was the first one to ask questions, followed by Glover. When it was her turn to ask, Maya puzzled Donald with her question. She asked:

"You had a cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Do you think this was Sony’s way of apologizing for not casting you as Spider-Man?"

To which Donald Glover took a brief moment and answered:

“No! I don’t think they even thought about it. There’s definitely going to be like a Miles Morales live-action eventually, and I think they’re probably more concerned with me being Prowler in that or something like that. I’m too old to be Spider-Man now.”

What are Donald Glover's upcoming projects?

Donald Glover's most recent project includes the TV series Mr. and Mrs. Smith in which he stars alongside Maya Erskine. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 2, 2024, and consists of eight episodes in total.

The show was created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane and is based on the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

As of now, it is unknown whether the actor is associated with any upcoming projects. However, he has admitted to being a part of the new Community movie, which is currently under work.

Speaking to ET at the New York premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Donald Glover said:

"I was told that the script -- literally, I was texting today -- I was told that the script was done. I haven't read it yet. It's really just a schedule thing I'm in. I'm all in."

All episodes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.