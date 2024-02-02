Who is Michelle White? All to know about Donald Glover's wife

Michelle White is renowned for her relationship with acclaimed musician and actor Donald Glover. Although the couple maintains a low profile, White has notably been a significant figure in Glover's life. In addition, in January 2024, Glover confirmed that White was his wife.

Glover also told PEOPLE how he used intimate details from their marriage to create his series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Notably, the couple has been reportedly together since 2016 and shares three children with each other.

As the buzz around their relationship augments, here's everything you need to know about the couple.

Every important detail to know about Michelle White

1) Donald Glover and Michelle met in Hawaii

Michelle White and Donald Glover were first spotted together in January 2016 during a vacation in Hawaii. At that time, White was reportedly pregnant with their first child. Notably, the couple has maintained a long-term partnership since then.

2) White and Glover are parents to three sons

Glover and White are parents to three sons. Their first son, Legend, was born in 2016. Then, their second son was born in January 2018, and their third son, Donald, was born during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, 'Childish Gambino' often mentions White and their children in his award acceptance speeches, expressing gratitude and love. In a 2020 GQ interview, Glover also discussed the possibility of expanding his family further.

Glover said:

"That’s great. I feel like it’s gonna become more and more [common]. Because I’ve actually had that thing where I’m like, 'Maybe I should just get a vasectomy and just freeze those assets,' " he said. "Because adopting kids, my family adopting kids..."

He further stated:

And we actually have been talking about [it], because we have three boys so I’m like, 'Oh, it might be nice to get a girl in there.' So I think all those are great options. But it is hard."

3) Michelle White and Donald Glover maintain a private persona

White and Glover maintain a private persona regarding their relationship. This essentially stems from Glover's belief in keeping certain aspects of life personal and out of the public eye.

Speaking to Interview Magazine in April 2022, Glover expressed his feelings by saying:

“I don’t think life is real unless some things are just for you. Things that should not or cannot be shared.”

4) Michelle White and Donald Glover made their first public appearance in 2023

The couple made their first red carpet-appearance together in March 2023 at the Los Angeles premiere of Swarm. Furthermore, the couple has been seen together at various events. The events included the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2022 and 2023, the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018, and the New York City premiere of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in January 2024.

5) Michelle White is Glover's pillar of strength

Glover acknowledges that White's presence and their life together have significantly influenced his work. Moreover, as mentioned before, he has incorporated aspects of their relationship into his creative projects. This could be attributed to his inspirational interactions with his wife, White.

In addition, White has been a significant support to Glover during challenging times as well. This is especially true regarding the high volume of criticism Atlanta Season 3 received in 2022. Notably, Glover credits White for providing "stability" and "perspective" in his life.

The musician told PEOPLE in January 2018:

“I think my partner, she does all the hard stuff, to be honest,” he said. “She’s just very supportive. I haven’t really had to change anything. But it’s given me definitely another perception on what life is. It gives me a lot of context.”

All in all, Michelle White's role in Donald Glover's life is significant as it encompasses support, inspiration, and a shared journey through life's ups and downs.