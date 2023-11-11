Amazon Prime Video has long become a premiere destination for movie connoisseurs, with plenty of exciting and artistic films available for their viewers. The service has expanded its slate this year, making way for more good choices.

While it initially started behind streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video has come a long way to become one of the top contenders in the market. The streaming service also boasts an incredible collection in each genre, making it the perfect destination for almost anyone.

These are the five best films from the five major genres currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Disclaimer: These films and genres aren't ranked in any particular order and may contain the author's views and opinions.

The best films of each genre on Amazon Prime Video right now

1) Drama - Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

Easily the hardest genre to choose from, especially because Prime Video contains such an expansive slate of great dramas. However, this rather underrated piece of cinema from Shaka King stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the best of dramas in the world. This Oscar Best Picture contender is a film that should be watched by everyone.

The film is based on the life of Fred Hampton, the leader of the Black Panther Party (BPP), and intertwined with a very engaging story of petty criminal William O'Neal. The latter is tasked by the FBI to get intelligence on Hampton.

Special Mentions - The Manchurian Candidate, The Firm, Chinatown, 2001: A Space Odyssey.

2) Comedy - The Birdcage (1996)

The endearing comedy from Mike Nichols was way ahead of its time when it was released and hence remains one of the finest films to watch or rewatch even today. With a quirky premise and exciting lead pair in the form of Robin Williams and Nathan Lane, The Birdcage is comedy at its finest.

The premise of the film revolves around a gay couple pretending to be heteros*xual to meet and impress the conservative family of their son's fiancee.

Special Mentions - Heathers, The Graduate, The Big Sick.

3) Horror - Phantasm (1979)

Phantasm is not the first film that comes to mind when someone mentions horror for most, but what this small-budget flick did in its time is unrivaled even now. With cheap props and makeshift sets, the film managed to achieve quite a great deal with its storytelling.

Directed by Don Coscarelli, the film stars some lesser-known names at the time, like Angus Scrimm and Reggie Bannister. The film follows an orphan and his friends as they try to stop a supernatural figure known as the Tall Man.

Special Mentions - Nope, High Tension

4) Documentary - The Sound of 007 (2022)

The documentary is a whole other filmmaking style rather than a genre of movies, but Amazon Prime Video has such a great palette of documentaries, that need to be included in the list.

While it was a hard pick, The Sound of 007 is one of the most engaging documentaries on Amazon Prime Video right now. It follows filmmaker Mat Whitecross as he explores the soundtrack of James Bond, subsequently exploring all the great themes that have surpassed the screens and have become a part of popular culture.

Special Mentions - Good Night Oppy, Dior and I, Sour Grapes, Jasper Mall.

5) Action - The Batman (2022)

Easily the most crowded genre on Amazon Prime, it is never easy picking an action film. With plenty of great choices, the honor goes to Matt Reeves' The Batman, perhaps one of the best adaptations of one of the most popular comic characters of all time.

Starring Robert Pattinson as the titular hero and his alter ego, Bruce Wayne, the gritty take on Batman was a welcome change and has almost every element that action fans crave.

Special Mentions - Casino Royale, Goldeneye, Jurassic Park.

Let us know your picks from Amazon Prime's expansive slate in the comment section below.