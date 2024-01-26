What happened to Hannah Ashworth on Hollyoaks? Everything we know so far

In a recent episode of Hollyoaks, viewers witnessed a distressing turn of events for Hannah Ashworth, portrayed by Emma Rigby. The character found herself in a perilous situation involving Carter Shepherd, after she caught him kissing another character.

Hannah made her initial on-screen debut on 27 September 2005, and her final appearance was on 12 February 2010. On 8 November 2023, it was revealed that she would be returning after a 13-year hiatus for a series of episodes in early January 2024. Subsequently, it was announced that her return would be permanent.

In this article, we delve into the unfolding drama and explore what lies ahead for Hannah Ashworth.

Hannah’s return to Hollyoaks

The episode showcased an intense altercation between Carter Shepherd and Hannah Ashworth. Carter Shepherd was deeply frightened when Hannah caught him kissing John Paul McQueen, and the situation became even more complicated when she overheard a secret conversation between the head teacher and Gareth, who had been blackmailing him.

Upon realizing that Carter, played by David Ames, was involved in conversion therapy, Hannah confronted him promptly. In retaliation, Carter shoved her, causing Hannah to end up unconscious in the back of a car.

Concerned about the potential exposure of his actions, Carter returned to the high school, mistakenly believing Hannah was dead. Fortunately, he later discovered that she was alive, while Hannah, terrified for her life, returned home.

Unbeknownst to her, Carter was already inside. He confronted Hannah, acknowledging her desperate need for cash, and tried to strike a deal, offering her money for her silence. While negotiating, Hannah was disheartened by her mother Suzanne's (Suzanne Hall) disapproval of her taking JJ and Frankie to see Darren.

Feeling unappreciated for her efforts, Hannah decided to leave the village once again. Meeting with Carter again, she received a bag of cash for her silence, warning him that consequences would follow.

Carter's sinister twist

It was revealed that Carter, far from being a benevolent figure, had stolen the money he offered Hannah. The money, originally intended for Jacqui from the McQueen household, had nefarious origins.

As the story progresses, viewers are left wondering about the fate of Hannah (Emma Rigby) and the looming exposure of Carter's deceit. Will Carter face the consequences of his actions? How will the stolen money impact Jacqui? Will Myra find a way to protect her daughter?

About the soap opera

Hollyoaks premiered on Channel 4 on 23 October 1995 and was created by Phil Redmond, known for his work on Brookside. Originally geared toward adolescents and young adults, the British soap opera has expanded its appeal to a broader audience over the years.

Addressing taboo subjects rarely explored on British television, Hollyoaks has earned several awards, including Best British Soap, in 2014 and 2019. The soap, initially featuring 15 characters, now boasts over 50 regular cast members.

While set in Chester, filming primarily occurs at Lime Pictures' studios in Liverpool's Childwall suburb. Hollyoaks became the network's most-streamed scripted series in 2021 and the second most-streamed series overall.

Viewers can watch Hollyoaks on Hulu, Roku, and Apple TV+.

