Who played Hannah in Hollyoaks? Everything to know about the actress behind

Hollyoaks star Emma Catherine Rigby, who played the character Hannah Ashworth, is coming back to the television drama. Rigby played the young teen from late 2005 to early 2010, and returned this week to play an adult Hannah.

On Hollyoaks, Hannah had a relationship with John Paul McQueen. It ended when he came out as gay. Hannah had a motorcycle accident, almost died from being burned alive in The Loft, and got married to Darren Osborne.

Melissa Hurst, Hannah's best friend, died from an eating disorder as part of the controversial plot. She received great critical acclaim for her performance and won several awards for her portrayal of the character, including Best Actress at the 2008 British Soap Awards.

Hollyoaks' Emma Rigby made her television debut in June 2003

Before landing her award winning role in Hollyoaks, Emma Rigby debuted in June 2003 as Lisa Gunstone in the BBC's drama series Born and Bred. She was 15 when she was cast as Hannah, a role that earned her nominations for various awards, including winning the British Soap Award for Best Actress in 2008.

Following her time at the British soap opera, she made her stage debut in the West End thriller musical Wolfboy. Emma went on to star in blockbuster TV shows and films such as the BBC drama Prisoner Wives and the Once Upon a Time spin-off, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.

Emma made her Hollywood debut in the Ridley Scott film The Counsellor. She played Tony's (Toby Kebbell) girlfriend in the film, which also starred Brad Pitt, Penelope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, and Michael Fassbender.

Currently, she is back in Chester's fictional village of Hollyoaks. According to the U.S. Sun, she has been seen filming with Kieron Richardson, who portrays Ste Hay.

Emma Rigby's recent comeback as Hannah

In her recent comeback to Hollyoaks, Emma Rigby's Hannah is soon seen to be withholding something and is in serious trouble; she also engages in a standoff with another character on the show. Several things appear to be occurring in her life, as she has been thrust back into the fray after an absence of over a decade.

Hannah is not the only one returning; her mother, Suzanne Ashworth, and her adult twins, Darren Osborne's children, have been back in the village since 2012. Suzanne Ashworth welcomed her parents back at the time. Four significant returns in the same week are sufficient evidence that disaster is close.

Despite this, images and spoilers indicate that there is more. Hannah is thrust into a confrontation with headteacher Carter Shepherd, who is involved in a secret romance with John Paul McQueen, an ex-boyfriend of Hannah's. A phone call from a mysterious person then reveals that she may be in an untenable scenario.

As Darren attempts to come to terms with the return of his separated children, Hannah spots John Paul and Carter kissing. This revelation leads to Hannah making another startling discovery about the headteacher. Carter loses his temper with Hannah after she confronts him, showing her she is possibly being attacked.

Hollyoaks airs every weekday at 7.30 p.m. via Channel 4. The following day, the episodes air on E4, and one week later, they premiere on YouTube.