Who is leaving Hollyoaks in 2024? All comings and goings explored

Hollyoaks recently witnessed the departure of Nadira Valli, who chose love over heartbreak. However, the exits didn't end there, as a double departure unfolded, with Lacey Llyod leaving with her. The soap opera, which began with 15 characters, now features over 50 regular cast members.

And the new year will see quite a few beloved characters make a triumphant return, delighting fans. In this article, we explore the recent departures and familiar faces that have returned to Hollyoaks in 2024.

The Departures: Nadira and Lacey leave for Norwich

Nadira Valli, portrayed by Ashling O’Shea, bid an emotional farewell, opting for a new life in Norwich with her lover, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis). The storyline unfolded with twists and turns as Nadira initially struggled to forgive Lacey for her abrupt departure.

However, with encouragement from former love rival Peri Lomax, played by Ruby O’Donnell, Nadira chose love and embarked on a fresh start, leaving behind cherished memories in the village.

Actors returning to Hollyoaks in 2024

The show brought back four familiar faces, creating a wave of excitement among viewers. Theresa (Jorgie Porter), Myra, and Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), along with Nancy Osborne, played by Jessica Fox, made grand comebacks to the soap.

The unexpected returns added a nostalgic touch, especially with Myra's, played by Nicole Barber-Lane, last appearance dating back to 2019. However, the surprises didn't end there, as the soap opera hinted at seven more characters making comebacks, promising more twists and connections.

Hannah Ashworth's return, a character absent from Hollyoaks since 2010, was marked by a reunion between Hannah, portrayed by Emma Rigby, and her mother, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall), who was last seen in 2012.

The Ashworths, now teenagers, are set to bring new dynamics to the show. While Hannah's return was initially planned for a few episodes, recent reports suggest a more extended stay.

In an unexpected twist, Patrick Blake, played by Jeremy Sheffield. Patrick, previously killed by his granddaughter Nico Blake in 2016, resurfaced in a surprising hallucination.

The mysterious link between Patrick and newcomer Cordelia ‘Dilly’ Harcourt, portrayed by Emma Johnsey-Smith, raised intriguing questions, leaving viewers stunned and eager to unravel the unfolding mystery.

Liberty Savage (Abi Phillips), Sienna's sister, also resurfaced. However, her return seems to be short-lived, given her debacle with Dilly. Additionally, Joel Dexter's (Andrew Still) mother, Marie, now portrayed by EastEnders actress Rita Simons, is set to make a return after her last appearance in 2012.

About the soap opera

The British soap opera created by Phil Redmond debuted on Channel 4 on October 23, 1995. Known for addressing taboo subjects uncommon on British television, the show has received numerous awards, including Best British Soap, in 2014 and 2019.

In 2021, the real-life documentary series Hollyoaks IRL, commissioned by Channel 4 and produced by Lime Digital, delved into impactful storylines that resonated with fans. The series received a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Short-form Program in 2022. Additionally, the show has produced video specials and spin-off series such as Hollyoaks: Movin' On, Hollyoaks: Let Loose, and Hollyoaks: In the City.

From 2005 to 2023, episodes were broadcast on E4 a day before airing on Channel 4. Although removed from Channel 4's early evening schedule in 2023, the show continues to be available on E4 and Channel 4's on-demand service.