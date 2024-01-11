5 best British shows like Fool Me Once on Netflix

Netflix's Fool Me Once, adapted from Harlan Coben's gripping novel, has captivated audiences with its intense storyline and stellar cast. Developed by Danny Brocklehurst, the series features renowned actors such as Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Joanna Lumley.

For viewers craving more suspenseful dramas set in the UK, there are plenty of excellent shows to explore. From royal intrigue to political thrillers and gripping crime dramas, here are five outstanding British series, each delivering its own brand of suspense and storytelling brilliance, that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat, much like Fool Me Once.

1. The Crown

For a dose of quintessential Britishness, viewers can dive into The Crown. This series chronicles the tumultuous reign of Queen Elizabeth II, offering a fascinating peek into the royal family's dynamics amid changing times.

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Imelda Staunton, Sir Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West, and Elizabeth Debicki, to name a few. With exceptional performances and a narrative inspired by actual events, The Crown is a must-watch that seamlessly blends history, drama, and a touch of tragedy.

2. Bodyguard

In Bodyguard, Richard Madden takes center stage as David Budd, a police sergeant and war veteran tasked with protecting Home Secretary Julia Montague, played by Keeley Hawes.

The series unfolds as political tensions rise, creating a gripping atmosphere where personal beliefs clash with duty. Nail-biting and politically charged, Bodyguard keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

3. Peaky Blinders

Viewers can step back in time to post-World War I Birmingham with the Peaky Blinders and their exploits. Cillian Murphy leads the Peaky Blinders gang in this dark and violent crime drama.

Tommy Shelby's quest to expand his empire unfolds against the backdrop of historical events, making it a visually stunning and emotionally intense series.

4. Marcella

Anna Friel shines in Marcella, portraying a former police investigator reopening an unsolved case involving a serial killer. The series blends Nordic noir with a character-driven narrative, delving into Marcella Backland's personal struggles alongside intense crime-solving. As mysteries unravel, Marcella's journey becomes a riveting exploration of truth and mental unraveling.

5. Black Mirror

For a mind-bending anthology exploring the ominous side of technology, viewers can turn to Black Mirror. The series (the franchise also has a movie) presents dystopian stories across various genres, including crime, thriller, horror, and black comedy. Each episode stands alone, allowing viewers to select narratives that suit their mood while experiencing chilling tales of tech-induced terror.

Fool Me Once not only explores themes of betrayal and revenge but also significantly impacts its characters, shaping their destinies in unforeseen ways.

Harlan Coben also served as an executive producer on the series and is part of Netflix’s broader initiative to adapt his literary work.

The show made its debut on January 1, 2024, and is available on Netflix. As Fool Me Once leaves viewers craving more suspenseful storytelling, these British series on Netflix provide a captivating escape into worlds filled with intrigue, betrayal, and unexpected twists.

Whether it be the royal family, political machinations, crime dramas, or thought-provoking tales of technology, these shows offer a diverse range of options to satiate the audience's appetite for interesting narratives.