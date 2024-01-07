Fool Me Once Book vs Series ending: How different are they?

Based on Harlan Coben's novel, Netflix's Fool Me Once has captivated audiences with its thrilling narrative. Fool Me Once, an eight-episode British television series produced by Quay Street Productions for Netflix in 2024, is an adaptation of Harlan Coben's 2016 novel of the same title. Despite locational differences, the book and series have identical endings.

As fans delve into the intriguing storyline, the inevitable question arises: How does the series compare to the original novel?

Fool Me Once: Book and series both revolve around Maya

In both the book and the series, the premise revolves around Maya, a military veteran, and her husband Joe. Joe's murder becomes the catalyst for Maya's eerie discovery on a nanny cam—a supposedly deceased Joe appearing alive, setting the stage for a haunting investigation.

The series, developed by Coben alongside Danny Brocklehurst, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Fee, maintains the core mystery but introduces variations. The book is set in New York, while the series is set in the fictional town of Winhurst, England.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Michelle Keegan shed light on the series' departure from the novel. Keegan said:

“The book’s set in New York so it’s totally different now because they’re in Manchester. It sort of grounded it for me.”

Coben also developed the series' script, and the series closely follows the book. The interconnected web of Maya's military past, Claire's murder, and Joe's violent history remain a central theme, ensuring that the essence of Coben's storytelling endures.

The ending of Fool Me Once

Claire, Maya’s sister, after discovering whistleblower Corey and his findings, agrees to join him in investigating the Burkett family to prevent the release of audio evidence, exposing Maya's direct violation of orders which resulted in civilian casualties.

Upon learning of Claire's incriminating leaks, Joe Burkett, Maya’s husband, kills her, retrieves the evidence, and stages the crime scene to appear as a failed robbery.

Flashbacks reveal Maya's growing skepticism of Joe, prompting her to covertly test a bullet from their gun, confirming it as the weapon used to murder Claire.

In an attempted retaliation, Joe tries to shoot her but realizes the gun is empty. Maya shoots and kills him, later fabricating a story of a thwarted biker robbery.

At the Burkett Mansion, Maya confronts Judith, Caroline, and Neil, exposing their involvement in illegal pharmaceutical dealings and the deceptions surrounding the nanny cam and Claire's murder.

In a shocking turn, Neil uses Maya's gun to fatally shoot her. However, Judith's discovery of a secret camera on the mantelpiece reveals that Corey and Sami have been watching via live stream, exposing the Burketts to millions.

Fool Me Once: Series overview

Developed by Danny Brocklehurst, the show features a star-studded cast, including Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Joanna Lumley.

Harlan Coben, the series creator, also took on the role of executive producer on the show which premiered on January 1, 2024.

Part of Netflix's broader effort to bring Coben's literary creations to the screen, Fool Me Once not only delves into themes of betrayal and revenge but also leaves an enduring impact on its characters, steering their fates in unexpected directions.

Viewers can stream the series on Netflix.