Harlan Coben’s Shelter on Amazon Prime Video: Meet the cast 

Harlan Coben's mystery thriller, Shelter, is set to premiere as an on-screen adaptation on Amazon Prime Video this August. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding the latest offering from the streaming platform, as other adaptations of Harlan Coben's stories, like The Stranger (2020) and Stay Close (2021), have enjoyed a very warm reception from fans of all ages.

The mystery thriller has a very exciting premise, as is typical of a Harlan Coben novel adaptation.

Shelter is based on the author's book of the same name, which centers on Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael), the teenage nephew of Myron Bolitar, who is one of the author's most well-known characters. Mickey is dealing with his own case involving the death of his father and the disappearances in his new town of Kasselton, New Jersey.

He hopes to discover the truth about the town and its relationship to his late father with the help of two new acquaintances, but discovering the truth is not without some risk.

Shelter is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 18, 2023. The eight-episode series will premiere the first three episodes on the first day. The other episodes will release each week after that, leading to the season finale on September 22, 2023.

Harlan Coben's Shelter: Cast list explored

1) Jaden Michael as Mickey Boltair

Jaden Michael is set to star as the protagonist of the show, Mickey Boltair. His character moves to a quiet suburb in New Jersey after the death of his father in a car crash. He moves in with his aunt, and the show will follow his journey as he uncovers a decades-old mystery in the town.

Jaden Michael is an American model and actor. In the coming-of-age web series Colin in Black & White, which chronicles Colin Kaepernick's formative years, he is well-known for playing the young Colin Kaepernick.

2) Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar

Constance Zimmer stars as Shira Bolitar, who is protagonist Mickey Bolitar's aunt in the series. He moves in with his aunt after the death of his father and after his mother ends up in rehabilitation.

Constance Zimmer rose to fame as Claire Simms on the ABC drama, Boston Legal, and Dana Gordon on the HBO comedy, Entourage. Later, she voiced Strongarm in Transformers: Robots in Disguise and made an appearance on the Netflix series, House of Cards.

3) Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow

A still of Abby Corrigan from the show Castle Rock (image via IMDB)

Abby Corrigan stars as one of Michael Boltair's friends Emma Winslow. She is one of the closest aides to Michael and joins him in his journey to uncover secrets that are set to unfold throughout the show.

Abby has famously starred in two episodes of the Cinemax series, Banshee, in the role of Patia. She has also acted in series like Castle Rock, Headed South For Christmas, A Smile As Big As The Moon, and Homeland.

Other cast members of Shelter

The cast for Shelter also includes Adrian Greemsmith as Arthur “Spoon” Spindell and Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell.

They are both prominent characters in the show. Other notable cast members also include Didi Conn, Lee Aaron Rosen, Brandon Curry, Jack Casey, Dustin Charles, and Samantha Bugliaro, among others.

Stay tuned for the upcoming series Harlan Coben’s Shelter on Amazon Prime Video, as the first three episodes will premiere on August 18, 2023.