Who are Colin Kaepernick's mom and dad? All about his family as Netflix biopic takes internet by storm 

Colin Kaepernick's childhood and relationship with his adoptive parents are showcased in his new biopic series Colin in Black & White. The series also follows Kaepernick's relationship with his biological mother and how he was given up for adoption.

Colin in Black & White, which dropped on October 29 on Netflix, also focuses on his biracial heritage. The former NFL quarterback was born to 19-year-old Heidi Russo in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on November 3, 1987. While his biological mother Russo was white, his unidentified biological father is reportedly an African-American (of Ghanaian, Nigerian, and Ivorian descent).

The show has caused fans to be inquisitive about Colin's childhood with his adoptive parents and his relationship with his birth mother.

Colin Kaepernick's adoptive mom reportedly worked as a nurse

Kaepernick was reportedly given up for adoption by Heidi Russo when he was just about a month old. He was adopted by a white couple, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick. The series showcases the "struggles" of raising biracial Colin in the white majority city of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, until he was four. After that, the family moved to California.

Rick Kaepernick is known to have been associated with a Californian cheese company as their vice-president of operations. Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick's mother Teresa reportedly worked as a nurse.

Colin Kaepernick has two other siblings named Kyle and Devon, who are the biological children of his adoptive parents. The relationship between the siblings is reported to be harmonious.

The former 49ers' quarterback told Mr. Porter's journal in 2015:

"I never felt that I was supposed to be white. Or black, either. My parents just wanted to let me be who I needed to be."

Furthermore, his parents wrote a statement to The Undefeated in December 2016, showcasing support for their son Colin. At the time, he had been in the news for kneeling during the US national anthem at the 49ers' final 2016 preseason game.

They wrote:

"Colin is carrying a heavy load and following a difficult path that he truly believes in. He is putting his entire future and possibly his life on the line for those beliefs."

Rick and Teresa further added:

"We want people to know that we are very proud of our son and admire his strength and courage in kneeling for the rights of others."

Who is Colin Kaepernick's biological mother, Heidi Russo?

Colin's birth mother, Heidi Russo, is expected to be 53 years of age. According to her LinkedIn page, Russo is a registered nurse in the Cardiovascular Lab at SCL Health. It has been reported that she has maintained contact with Colin's adoptive parents but has only spoken to Colin a few times.

In August 2016, Heidi Russo tweeted her disapproval of Colin Kaepernick kneeling as she wrote:

"There's ways to make change w/o disrespecting & bringing shame to the very country & family who afforded you so many blessings."

Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as young Colin, 'Parks and Rec' actor Nick Offerman as Rick Kaepernick, and Mary-Louise Parker as Teresa Kaepernick. Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick serves as the narrator.

