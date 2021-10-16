'I'm prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl' - Colin Kaepernick feels ready to make NFL comeback

At one point in time, Colin Kaepernick was seen as the franchise quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. He was given a six-year extension in 2014 after nearly leading the 49ers to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

Regardless of what happened on the field, his career is now defined by the fact that no team has signed him since the 2016 NFL season. The general narrative is that his kneeling during the national anthem has led to him being blackballed by the league.

Yet Kaepernick revealed in a recent interview that he is ready to return and lead a team to the Super Bowl.

Colin Kaepernick ready to return and dominate in the NFL

Kaepernick has made it clear he is still considering an eventual NFL second act. In an interview with Ebony magazine, the quarterback said:

“I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again.”

The one thing Kaepernick has on his side is that he has not taken a hit in a game since 2016. So from a health standpoint, he is incredibly fresh and ready to go.

However, time is not on his side. The former 2011 second-round pick is now 33 and will turn 34 in November. The fact that he has not taken a hit since 2016 does not override the reality that he has also not taken a snap since then.

Kaepernick has only played an entire season twice in his short career. The hype initially surrounding him came because of postseason performances at the start of his career.

But that was way back in 2012 and 2013. The NFL is filled with talented quarterbacks who have the same skill set Kaepernick flashed upon his debut. It is no longer a surprise to defenses when a quarterback can both throw and run well. That's the norm in the NFL for most signal-callers.

Kaepernick is at least putting it out there that he wants to make a return to the NFL as a quarterback. Teams not signing him only further proves that he is being refused a real opportunity to make a comeback after so many years away from the game.

