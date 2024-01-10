"How about new original story": Greta Gerwig sparks mixed reactions as she shares fear about Netflix adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia

In 2024, Greta Gerwig, the Oscar-winning director of critically praised films such as Barbie and Lady Bird, will begin filming her adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia. As per Deadline, Gerwig will be working with Netflix on this project.

Despite the overwhelming trust that the chairman of Netflix Films, Scott Stuber, and fans have in Gerwig's vision for The Chronicles of Narnia, the director has expressed her concern regarding the same. The filmmaker recently opened up about her thoughts on the upcoming project during an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today program.

“As a non-British person, I feel a particular sense of wanting to do it correctly… it’s like when Americans do Shakespeare, there’s a slight feeling of reverence and as if maybe we should treat it with extra care. It is not our countryman,” she said.

Her interview soon went viral on social media and netizens began reacting to the concerns she expressed. Individuals had mixed reactions to the same and one user wished for filmmakers to stop adapting films, and, instead focus on creating original stories.

Netizens react as Gerwig expresses her fears regarding her upcoming project (Image via X/@Darth_Prism)

Netizens react as Greta Gerwig expresses her fears about the Netflix adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia

Netizens had mixed reactions to Greta Gerwig's comment (Image via IMDB and Facebook/@Encychrono25)

As per Collider, their representative, Steve Weintraub, learned more about Greta Gerwig's first collaboration with Netflix during an interview with Scott Stuber, the chairman of Netflix Film, at the American Cinematheque's grand reopening at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood.

Though not much information has been obtained, Stuber mentioned that the production of Gerwig's adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia has been "aspirationally" attempted by the streaming service and that it is scheduled for next year.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, in a November 9, 2023 interview with Variety, Stuber said that the films might be more conventional than viewers might believe. He further added that Greta Gerwig was currently developing the "narrative arc" of the Narnia movies. She will reportedly helm adaptations of two of CS Lewis' fantasy novels, as per The Guardian.

Nevertheless, even though Stuber seems confident about the project, Greta herself expressed some concerns about it as she spoke to BBC Radio 4's Today program.

"I’m slightly in the place of terror because I really do have such reverence for Narnia. I loved Narnia so much as a child. As an adult, C.S. Lewis is a thinker and a writer. I’m intimidated by doing this. It’s something that feels like a worthy thing to be intimidated by," she said.

Expand Tweet

Her comments on the project soon went viral online and netizens took to the comments section of Pop Base’s tweet to react to the same. While some showcased their confidence in Greta Gerwig, others weren't so sure about the project.

Netizens react as Gerwig expresses her fears regarding her upcoming project (Image via X/@I_CARE_LESS2)

Netizens react as Gerwig expresses her fears regarding her upcoming project (Image via X/@nickianoo)

Netizens react as Gerwig expresses her fears regarding her upcoming project (Image via X / @notyourgarl)

Netizens react as Gerwig expresses her fears regarding her upcoming project (Image via X/@iamumraj)

However, not everyone was on board with the project and believed that Greta Gerwig had chosen a "project bigger than herself."

Netizens react as Gerwig expresses her fears regarding her upcoming project (Image via X/@zobariaashraf11)

Netizens react as Gerwig expresses her fears regarding her upcoming project (Image via X/@sprinsals)

Netizens react as Gerwig expresses her fears regarding her upcoming project (Image via X/@aamir_3444)

Netizens react as Gerwig expresses her fears regarding her upcoming project (Image via X/@goatd3ys)

Greta Gerwig's remarks came only three days after Barbie won the Golden Globes' inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award.

More information on the upcoming The Chronicles of Narnia projects is currently awaited.