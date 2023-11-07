Greta Gerwig's Narnia plans to go into production in 2024

Greta Gerwig's latest film Barbie was a tremendous success and also turned out to be the biggest landmark in her career. Following that, the critically acclaimed director is set to return with a reboot of The Chronicles of Narnia, based on the works of C.S. Lewis. The reboot will also mark Greta Gerwig's venture into franchise-based films.

The news of the film came a few months ago but there were no updates due to the WGA strikes. Reportedly, this was also what prevented the Lady Bird director from beginning her work on the screenplay. The long strike is over and the film has potentially already started the early phases. However, with the SAG-AFTRA strike still going on, the production might not start too soon.

That being said, Netflix executive Scott Stuber gave a positive update about the Narnia reboot in an interview with Collider. He claimed that Netflix is trying to get the film moving by 2024.

"Well, I think people know that we’re aspirationally trying to get Greta Gerwig’s [The Chronicles of] Narnia together and get that movie, which will be next year," Stuber said.

He added:

"We went out and got the C.S. Lewis library. We went out and got [Roald] Dahl, so we have an opportunity to make some of those animated features around Charlie and some of those great titles. We went out and got some of those video games."

The Chronicles of Narnia series already has three movies, which collectively grossed $1.5 billion worldwide.

Greta Gerwig marks the start of her franchise career with Narnia reboot

It hasn't explicitly been revealed whether the new Narnia films will maintain the continuity from the previous films, two of which were directed by Andrew Adamson and one by Michael Apted. However, Netflix is in the middle of a multi-year deal with C.S. Lewis Company which will lead to them developing classic stories from across the Narnia universe into series and films.

Greta Gerwig signed a two-film deal with Netflix to write and direct the Chronicles of Narnia films. This made it her first venture into the franchise business, something that has become increasingly common in recent years. Before this, Gerwig directed Little Women and Lady Bird, both of which were independent features.

Her latest film, Barbie, marked the first time Gerwig worked for a big production company, which also plans to branch out into a franchise with plenty of spinoffs and a shared universe.

No details about Greta Gerwid's Narnia reboot are known yet, but details are expected to come in as the film goes into production. For now, fans can only await the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which will speed up the process.