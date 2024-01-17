Who is leaving EastEnders in 2024? All comings and goings explored

In 2024, the beloved British soap opera EastEnders is set to witness some changes in its cast, which will create a stir among its dedicated viewers.

As the story unfolds, we can expect a mix of farewells and new faces in Albert Square. One notable departure is that of Max Bowden, who has brilliantly portrayed the character of Ben Mitchell.

The news has been confirmed by a spokesperson from BBC, leaving fans emotional as they bid farewell to Bowden who has been there since 2019. Meanwhile­, EastEnders is preparing to bid farewe­ll to Shona McGarty. For 15 years, she artfully embodie­d the character of Whitney De­an.

McGarty's decision to leave the­ show signifies a significant shift, considering her characte­r's numerous dramatic storylines. Fans are anxiously anticipating conclusion of Whitney's story, which is projected to happe­n around Spring 2024.

From Max Bowden to Patsy Palmer: Key characters who will depart and join EastEnders

As for arrivals, Patsy Palmer returns to her role as Bianca Jackson although it will only be for a brief guest appearance stint this spring. Playing a popular character, Bianca, in the series since 1993, she has had intermittent appearances until 2014.

She returns in scenes filmed at Milton Keynes and plays opposite stepdaughter Whitney Dean and her partner Zack Hudson. Palmer said that her return to the role in EastEnders holds a special place in her heart and that it’s always a pleasure to be back at the show.

Charlie Suff will become the third actor to play Johnny Carter. Johnny has previously been played by Sam Strike and Ted Reilly and is considered Linda’s favourite child.

However he has had problems in life, particularly when he admitted that he was a homosexual. Suff also spoke about his role during an interview with RadioTimes:

"Johnny is a complex character who has been through so much, which I can’t wait to explore."

Bobby Brazier will resume his role as Freddie Slater after a comeback for Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Freddie’s character had an important plot of the violent confrontation with his former teacher. As a result, he had to leave the show for a while. There are high expectations that Brazier will come back as Freddie Slater sometime in 2024, perhaps with a developed character during the time when he had been away.

Shirley Carter, played by Linda Henry left Walford in a shocking way after the assumed death of her son Mick Carter. As Beadle left, there was a dramatic twist of events where she decided to remain with her daughter Carly Wicks, so there's no certainty of the way forward at the Square.

BBC announced that Shirley’s character would not be a lost soap star and that she will come back in EastEnders, but there's no time frame given for her return.

The year 2023 was also noted for various exits, which included Lola Pearce-Brown, Keanu Taylor and Tom "Rocky" Cotton, among others. All these departures helped shape the EastEnders story, preparing for new plot developments and character relationships in 2024.

All seasons of EastEnders are available to stream on UKTV Play for free with ads and can be bought with a subscription on Apple TV, Google Play Movies and Amazon Video.