Hollyoaks spoilers for the next week from January 22 to 26

This week, Hollyoaks is set to be an emotionally charged journey with tough decisions and unexpected revelations. To name a few, Darren will grapple with his new role as a father, Goldie contemplates departure, and Leela must confront some heartbreaking news.

Meanwhile, Hannah bumps into Carter and Myra drops a bombshell that messes up the McQueens' house. To add to the chaos, Suzanne Ashworth will show up out of the blue and bring a whole new level of drama to the Osborne family.

Plus, with Romeo's trial coming up and Freddie Roscoe mysteriously coming back, the village is about to get rocked with some major surprises. During this week's episodes of Hollyoaks, the village and its residents will experience a rollercoaster of emotions, unexpected events, and gripping storylines.

Spoilers for Hollyoaks from January 22, 2024, to January 26, 2024

1. Darren's struggle with fatherhood

Darren will have the challenging job of reconnecting with his twins, Jack Jr. and Frankie, now that Suzanne Ashworth is back. Things will get emotional as Darren tries to figure out how to be a dad. Thanks to Suzanne, he was reminded of his responsibilities.

With Jack's help and a good talk with Theresa, Darren will set out on a mission to patch things up with his kids. But it won't be a walk in the park, as Darren will quickly realize just how tough this task is.

2. Goldie's departure plans

Goldie is delighted when Prince returns from prison (Image via Instagram/@hollyoaksofficial)

Goldie will be stoked when Prince returns from prison and unexpectedly scores a cruise. But her buzz will die down quickly when Prince reveals his intentions to seek revenge on someone.

Finding some hidden cash in the McQueens' cupboard will suggest that they have some secrets they're hiding, which could cause some drama in the village. When Goldie decides to leave, it will become a big moment.

3. Leela's heartbreaking news

Leela will experience heartbreak at the hospital when Joel Dexter's condition continues to get worse. Right as Joel's lung gives out, Cleo will step in and save the day. The story will explore the deep connection between Leela and Cleo, setting the stage for a devastating tragedy.

Adding to the mix, they will stumble upon an engagement ring in Joel's belongings. And to top it off, Sharon will drop some heavy news, making things even tougher for everyone in Hollyoaks.

4. Hannah's chilling encounter with Carter

Hannah has returned to Hollyoaks (Image via IMDb)

Hannah's back in the village of Hollyoaks and things will get pretty scary when she comes face-to-face with Carter. She will catch him doing something messed up with Gareth, which will freak her out.

The aftermath of John Paul and Carter's kiss is set to cause a bunch of drama and suspense. Hannah will fearlessly confront Carter, leading to a super intense showdown that shows just how complicated relationships can be in Hollyoaks.

5. Myra's revelation and police inquiries

Myra will spill the beans to Goldie about the stash of cash, and the cops snoop around and cause all sorts of legal problems. The McQueens' messed-up household will start to come undone as all their secrets and connections start to unravel.

The characters will get stuck dealing with the aftermath of their choices. Carter will try to make things right by saying sorry but ends up making everything worse and turning the whole village into a complete mess.

6. Suzanne Ashworth's return and family drama

The comeback of Suzanne Ashworth leads to a lot of drama on Hollyoaks (Image via IMDb)

Suzanne Ashworth's surprise comeback will cause a whole bunch of drama in the Osborne family. Finding out that the twins might not stay with Darren will mess with everyone's emotions.

The intense chaos in the family will be further exacerbated by Hannah's begging and JJ's bombshell. This in turn will cause Nancy and Darren to confront their past and contemplate their future.

7. Romeo's confrontation with Prince

Romeo's got a big decision to make with Prince breathing down his neck. A major showdown is about to be triggered by the upcoming trial and Prince's visit.

Peri and James will wrestle with Romeo's stubbornness to protect everyone from his mess, making the suspense around what's going to happen to him even more intense.

8. Goldie and Myra's strategic move

Goldie and Myra (in pic) decide to play intelligently (Image via Instagram/@hollyoaksofficial)

Goldie and Myra will decide to be smart and safeguard their family. The complex relationships and unresolved matters within the McQueens group will become the primary focus.

Sally will get closure, while Myra gets a shot at redemption. It will make everything intense and guarantee some serious resolution and closure in the series.

Hollyoaks can be streamed online via Channel 4 and will subsequently be aired on E4 and YouTube.