Is Romeo leaving Hollyoaks? Rumors explored

The charming village of Hollyoaks is about to get shaken up with emotions as rumors spread about the departure of the beloved character Romeo Nightingale. There's tension in the air as a murder mystery gets Romeo and Peri Lomax, played by Owen Warner and Ruby O'Donnell, caught up in a web of lies.

With Rayne Royce's murder being exposed, the couple is caught up in an exciting plot that'll surely keep fans hooked. As Hollyoaks unfolds its thrilling story, viewers are in suspense, eagerly waiting for what's to come.

Owen Warner's dedication to the soap opera keeps Romeo Nightingale's story in the spotlight, cementing the fact that he isn't leaving the soap. The plot keeps fans on their toes with surprising twists.

Is Owen Warner really leaving Hollyoaks?

Amid the storyline, there were some doubts about Owen Warner's future as Romeo Nightingale. However, recent updates have reassured fans that he's sticking around. Warner, praised for his performance and winning the Digital Spy Reader Award in 2018, ended the rumors of him leaving on November 13, 2023.

With him always being there, it brings out all the little details of the crazy murder story that people can't stop watching. And then, out of nowhere, Romeo finds out that there's a video proving he had something to do with Rayne Royce's death. It's intense.

Things took a turn at the pool party in September when Romeo's role in the tragedy came to light. The drama went up when Hunter McQueen confronted Romeo about Prince's false confession. Romeo mustered up the courage to open up about the abuse he suffered from Rayne, and it escalated into a dangerous situation.

What did Rayne do to Romeo in Hollyoaks?

(L) Rayne Royce and (R) Romeo Nightingale in a still from the soap (Image via ITV)

In Hollyoaks, things get intense when Rayne Royce and Romeo Nightingale's relationship takes a turn. Rayne plays mind games with Romeo and even gets violent, which ends up dragging him into trouble after she dies. It's all one big mystery, and Romeo becomes a prime suspect.

Rayne's controlling behavior leads to a poolside showdown where Romeo ends up accidentally causing her death. In a twist, Romeo claims it was all a mistake and only did it because he loved Rayne so much. Things took a turn when Romeo was about to turn himself in to the cops but got snatched up just a few steps from the station.

This unexpected twist makes fans wonder who was behind the kidnapping and what happened to Romeo and the late Rayne Royce, making Hollyoaks' story even more suspenseful.

What is Romeo and Peri's secret in Hollyoaks?

In Hollyoaks, Romeo Nightingale and Peri Lomax have a secret - they were getting cozy on the night Rayne Royce got killed. This sneaky affair has been under wraps since Rayne's mysterious death, making things even more complicated in the ongoing drama.

As Romeo is being suspected and Peri is hiding their childhood connection with Rayne that only Romeo knows about, things are getting more complicated. They just dropped a bombshell by revealing their alibi for that night and promising to watch each other's backs.

Peri gets off the hook, and the couple reveals that their connection with Rayne is more about feelings than physical. A surprise turn of events in January 2024 exposes the jaw-dropping truth - Romeo accidentally caused Rayne's death, as stated before.

Check out Hollyoaks weekly at 7:30 PM on Channel 4's streaming platform, or catch it on E4 at 7 PM.