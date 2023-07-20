Who did Frankie Hough play in Hollyoaks? Character explored as man responsible for killing actress is jailed

The man responsible for killing pregnant English actress Frankie Hough in a fatal collision has been sentenced to 12 years in jail. The former star was involved in a deadly accident on May 13 on Greater Manchester's M66 bypass, when the perpetrator's car crashed into her parked vehicle at 92mph.

The former TV star was 17 weeks pregnant when she got serious brain injuries. She and her unborn daughter Neeve both died in the hospital two days later. Alongside Hough, her sons and nephew were also present in the vehicle but survived the accident - with one of her sons and nephew slipping into a coma.

Mat Trewern @mattrewern



Adil Iqbal, 22 was speeding at more than 100mph and filming on his phone when he crashed into Ms Hough’s car.



@BBCRadioManc A man’s been jailed for 12 years for causing the death of 38 yr old pregnant mother of 2 Frankie Jules-Hough by dangerous driving on the M66 in Bury.Adil Iqbal, 22 was speeding at more than 100mph and filming on his phone when he crashed into Ms Hough’s car.@BBCRadioManc pic.twitter.com/C0UNRaBc6k

The 22-year-old accused man has been identified as Adil Iqbal and pleaded guilty to two charges of causing serious harm by dangerous driving, as well as one charge of causing death. He has been sentenced to 12 years in jail.

The former actress and her unborn child were laid to rest on June 9, 2023, after she passed away at the age of 38.

Frankie Hough played the role of Paul Danan's girlfriend in Hollyoaks

Frankie Hough played the role of Jess Holt on Channel 4's hit teen drama show, Hollyoaks. Holt was a commercial s*x worker and the girlfriend of Sol Patrick, which was played by Paul Danan.

In the show, the duo crossed each other's paths when Patrick was living on the streets after his step-father, Jack Osbourne evicts him. Hough played Jess' role from 2000 to 2001. Frankie Hough later stepped away from acting and became a professional reiki practitioner.

On June 22, Danan took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to his late co-star and friend, stating he feels "so lost" after hearing the devastating news. He also shared a GoFundMe link and a couple of screenshots from old videos of some of the best shots and dialogues the duo had together.

While speaking in the court, Frankie Hough's partner, Calvin Buckley expressed his devastation, stating his "past, present and future" has been taken from him.

"And for what? An adrenaline rush, an ego boost, a false sense of worth, and selfish gratification with no regards for the safety of others. An unnecessarily dangerous risk taking mentality that needs to change. For what? Was it worth it? The answer is no, it is not. I want this tragedy to have a positive impact and deter others from reckless driving."

The lawyer representing Frankie Hough's family said that Iqbal, who has been ordered to serve 12 years in prison, has been left with a lenient aftermath following the devastating accident.

ViralVdoz @viralvdoz #viralvdoz

A man who filmed himself weaving through motorway traffic at 123mph just moments before he killed a pregnant mother-of-two has been jailed for 12 years. pic.twitter.com/5QPw82LF4e A man who filmed himself weaving through motorway traffic at 123mph just moments before he killed a pregnant mother-of-two has been jailed for 12 years. #AdilIqbal , 22, was driving with one hand and holding his phone with the other to film a video #London

The late actress' father also delivered an emotional statement, stating he spent two sleepless nights "holding Frankie's hand and begging her to come back, all the time knowing that this wasn't going to happen."

"I promised Frankie that I would always protect her, and on that day, someone else broke my promise. I don't think I can ever forgive him for that, but I know I will never truly forgive myself. I am trapped in a very long tunnel, and I can't see any light at the end."

As of writing, Hough's GoFundMe page has raised £54,760 out of £60,000 goal.