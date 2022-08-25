"I really don't blame Rich!!": Five Guys a Week fans praise Rich for self-evicting himself

Tonight on Five Guys a Week, 32-year-old pole instructor Sienna was asked to choose a man to date from five prospective suitors. One of them, Wayne, did not participate in the activities set up by Sienna and did not make much effort. She asked the men to slide on a pole, which he refused to do. Sienna felt his lack of initiative was because Wayne feared it would bruise his masculinity.

Later, in a bar, Wayne convinced Sienna that he was interested in her and kissed her. She sat on his lap in front of other suitors, which Rich did not appreciate. Rich is a bartender, and when he spoke to her about the same, Sienna said that she could not date an attractive bartender because she believed many girls would have flirted with him. She accepted that it was her insecurity, and Rich was shocked to hear this. He went to bed early that night and, in the morning, announced that he was leaving the show.

He said in a confessional that he would clock into his work immediately and find another girl.

Five Guys a Week fans praised Rich for standing up for himself when his career was attacked.

Ms. Shell @sloyd66 I really don't blame Rich!! Don't play me for what I do for a living! Therefore he really dumped her. Lol #5guysaweek I really don't blame Rich!! Don't play me for what I do for a living! Therefore he really dumped her. Lol #5guysaweek

Five Guys a Week fans support Rich in his decision

Five Guys a Week fans supported Rich in his decision and felt that Sienna had already made up her mind about choosing Wayne because of his looks.

Christa M. Miller @CMillergroup I am with Rich. If she slightly thinks that Wayne is an option, I’d have to bounce too. Wayne is a clown 🤡 & seems like a selfish F’k boy. I’m not a fan. #5GuysAWeek I am with Rich. If she slightly thinks that Wayne is an option, I’d have to bounce too. Wayne is a clown 🤡 & seems like a selfish F’k boy. I’m not a fan. #5GuysAWeek https://t.co/HfgbmDD03A

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Never thought Rich would eliminate himself! He felt he wasn't being welcomed around Sienna! #5guysaweek Never thought Rich would eliminate himself! He felt he wasn't being welcomed around Sienna! #5guysaweek

Yea my name is Susie @SoulfulJoy12 What do the ladies know about the guys in order to initially pick them? Lovey has treated her the best and she stuck on age. And did Rich being a bartender really matter? Yet Wayne still here off looks #5guysaweek What do the ladies know about the guys in order to initially pick them? Lovey has treated her the best and she stuck on age. And did Rich being a bartender really matter? Yet Wayne still here off looks #5guysaweek https://t.co/hj3ohDjsQz

Trevor Michaels @trevmikewrites The Bartender about to be like ‘YOU CAN’T FIRE ME I QUIT’ #5guysaweek The Bartender about to be like ‘YOU CAN’T FIRE ME I QUIT’ #5guysaweek

Kelliteration 👑 @kelrey84 #5guysaweek She probably pulled Rich card, that's why he rolled on out She probably pulled Rich card, that's why he rolled on out 😂😂😂😂 #5guysaweek

Christa M. Miller @CMillergroup #5GuysAWeek Some bartenders make upwards of $70/80k. She didn’t even talk finances with any of them. Do they have debt, do they have savings, are they generous, how are the bills managed/split, etc.?? I am so confused Some bartenders make upwards of $70/80k. She didn’t even talk finances with any of them. Do they have debt, do they have savings, are they generous, how are the bills managed/split, etc.?? I am so confused 😐 #5GuysAWeek https://t.co/pquTBVYgRN

Gino’s Sandals @Kimmnng She already made up her mind. Wayne is her dude #5guysaweek She already made up her mind. Wayne is her dude #5guysaweek

What happened on Five Guys a Week tonight?

Tonight on Five Guys a Week, 32-year-old Sienna came on the show to find a 'true and lasting love.' She is originally from the Bronx but is currently living in New Jersey. Her potential suitors were:

Eddie: 28-year-old real estate investor

Matt: 37-year-old US Marine who is not afraid to show off and has never been friend zoned

Wayne: 24-year-old business development consultant who does not know how to turn dates into long-term relationships

Rich: 34-year-old bartender whose best quality is his beard

Lovinjy: A former athlete ready to send other suitors home on the first day itself

Sienna revealed that she was a health and fitness instructor, as well as a pole instructor. She shared that her last relationship was two years ago, but at the time she was not ready for a real relationship.

Eddie complimented Sienna's nails and smile. He was also shorter than the other contestants. However, Sienna sent him home on the first day, and Eddie joked about doing more push-ups to impress girls.

Matt revealed that he has been in the Marine Corps for the past 18 years and was looking for a wife and family to retire with. He also shared that he had been married before and already had two kids.

Later on, Lovinjy made Sienna breakfast in bed while Matt took time to exercise in the morning. Sienna asked the men to do spins on the stripping pole. Wayne respectfully denied doing the same, and Sienna felt it threatened his masculinity.

Lovinjy won the spinning round and kissed Sienna. Later on, they went to a club with Sienna's friends. After Rich self-evicted himself, the remaining three contestants met Sienna's family.

Subsequrntly, she decided to send Matt home and asked Wayne and Lovinjy to cook her dinner. Sienna ultimately chose Lovinjy to be her partner.

Five Guys a Week airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 10 PM ET.

