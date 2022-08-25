"I really don't blame Rich!!": Five Guys a Week fans praise Rich for self-evicting himself

Tonight on Five Guys a Week, 32-year-old pole instructor Sienna was asked to choose a man to date from five prospective suitors. One of them, Wayne, did not participate in the activities set up by Sienna and did not make much effort. She asked the men to slide on a pole, which he refused to do. Sienna felt his lack of initiative was because Wayne feared it would bruise his masculinity.
Later, in a bar, Wayne convinced Sienna that he was interested in her and kissed her. She sat on his lap in front of other suitors, which Rich did not appreciate. Rich is a bartender, and when he spoke to her about the same, Sienna said that she could not date an attractive bartender because she believed many girls would have flirted with him. She accepted that it was her insecurity, and Rich was shocked to hear this. He went to bed early that night and, in the morning, announced that he was leaving the show.
He said in a confessional that he would clock into his work immediately and find another girl.
Five Guys a Week fans praised Rich for standing up for himself when his career was attacked.
Five Guys a Week fans supported Rich in his decision and felt that Sienna had already made up her mind about choosing Wayne because of his looks.
What happened on Five Guys a Week tonight?
Tonight on Five Guys a Week, 32-year-old Sienna came on the show to find a 'true and lasting love.' She is originally from the Bronx but is currently living in New Jersey. Her potential suitors were:
- Eddie: 28-year-old real estate investor
- Matt: 37-year-old US Marine who is not afraid to show off and has never been friend zoned
- Wayne: 24-year-old business development consultant who does not know how to turn dates into long-term relationships
- Rich: 34-year-old bartender whose best quality is his beard
- Lovinjy: A former athlete ready to send other suitors home on the first day itself
Sienna revealed that she was a health and fitness instructor, as well as a pole instructor. She shared that her last relationship was two years ago, but at the time she was not ready for a real relationship.
Eddie complimented Sienna's nails and smile. He was also shorter than the other contestants. However, Sienna sent him home on the first day, and Eddie joked about doing more push-ups to impress girls.
Matt revealed that he has been in the Marine Corps for the past 18 years and was looking for a wife and family to retire with. He also shared that he had been married before and already had two kids.
Later on, Lovinjy made Sienna breakfast in bed while Matt took time to exercise in the morning. Sienna asked the men to do spins on the stripping pole. Wayne respectfully denied doing the same, and Sienna felt it threatened his masculinity.
Lovinjy won the spinning round and kissed Sienna. Later on, they went to a club with Sienna's friends. After Rich self-evicted himself, the remaining three contestants met Sienna's family.
Subsequrntly, she decided to send Matt home and asked Wayne and Lovinjy to cook her dinner. Sienna ultimately chose Lovinjy to be her partner.
Five Guys a Week airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 10 PM ET.