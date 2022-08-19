Why did Adriana ask Anthony to leave in Five Guys a Week? Long Island native flirts with Adriana's cousin

Tonight on Five Guys a Week, 24-year-old Adriana came on the dating show to find her perfect match. She invited five prospective suitors to her home, where they lived for a week and shared a common space 24*7.

One of the suitors, Anthony, said that people called him a womanizer but he was now 'definitely' ready for a relationship. He initially connected with Adriana over their shared loss of a father, but things changed after Adriana took him to a pub with her friends and her cousin Gianna.

Anthony had a hard time focussing on spending time with Adriana because he felt that Gianna was more "his type," because of her long hair and blue eyes. He immediately asked her if she was in a relationship.

Later, her cousin told Adriana that she could not stand Anthony and that she should send him home. Adriana agreed and sent him home after saying that he was not quite ready to be in a relationship.

Anthony agreed and left her home, saying that he was indeed not ready to be in a long-term relationship with anyone. He did feel that he would meet his Five Guys a Week date again when he was on a date with Gianna.

What happened on Five Guys a Week tonight?

Tonight on Five Guys a Week, 25-year-old Adriana attempted to find a partner for herself by staying with five unknown men. She shared that she was in a band started by her father and that she loved to sing. She also shared that she came from a large and loud Italian family.

Her suitors were:

Jack: A 25-year-old digital strategist from the East Coast who knows how to have a good time.

Greg: A brewey manger who felt that he was an alpha male and other men were intimated by him because of his 6'5 inch height.

Tino: A 27-year-old fitness professional from Long Island who considered himself a 20 and did not spend time with anyone below him.

Stephen: A 25-year-old accountant who needed a girl he could take home to meet his mother.

Anthony: A 22-year-old Long Island native who was called a womanizer by others.

Adriana did not have any exciting conversations with Greg, who talked to her about water pollution. She sent Greg home on the first day itself because he felt that their was no romantic connection between the two.

She took the boys to her gym to watch them exercise. The instructor asked them to remove their shirts. Adriana was physically attracted to Tino.

She later confessed to having never been in a serious relationship with a man but added that she has had two serious romantic relationships with women.

Later, Adriana sent Anthony home from Five Guys a Week after he flirted with her cousin. She asked the three remaining contestants to meet her mother, cousin and aunt. Adriana was impressed with Stephen when he asked her mother questions about the former's life.

As she felt that Jack could never get out of the friend-zone, Adriana sent him home and later, Tino and Stephen cooked her meal. However, the 25-year-old sent Tino home, which made Stephen her final choice thanks to all the similarities they had when it came to family.

Stephen, meanwhile, was just happy that he could finally introduce Adriana to his mother.

