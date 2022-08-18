"I'm glad she chose Daniel": Five Guys a Week fans praise Alyssa for choosing Daniel over Nick

Tonight on Five Guys a Week, Alyssa was asked to make the difficult decision of choosing the man she wanted to date. After sending home three men, Alyssa was left with Nick and Daniel as her prospective suitors.

Daniel is a professor with 2 kids, while Nick is an attractive man who is in touch with his spirituality, just like Alyssa. Alyssa instantly connected with Nick as he gifted him a sage stick. Nick also felt attracted to Alyssa because of her eyes. Furthermore, Alyssa defended Nick when Matt took a dig at him about not having a car.

While walking with Nick, she kissed him and felt he had a sensual, spiritual aura to him. She was drawn to this but also felt that Daniel was a better father. As Alyssa is a single mother to two kids, she chose Daniel because he was intelligent and a safe decision.

She chose the potential of a long relationship, and Daniel himself did not expect to be picked. Nick was hurt and felt that Alyssa had made the biggest mistake of her life. Alyssa was happy to have chosen a fantastic dad and wanted to show her kids what a healthy relationship looks like.

Five Guys a Week fans praised Alyssa for choosing a better dad over Nick, to whom she was physically attracted.

Five Guys a Week fans praise Alyssa for making the correct dating decision

Five Guys a Week fans took to Twitter to praise Alyssa. Some were shocked at her maturity and could not believe she could make such a good decision.

ERICA HUANG @bougeandrouge Awww this is such a tender moment between Dan and Alyssa #5GuysAWeek It warms my heart!

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Alyssa and Daniel are setting a nice example to her children of what a healthy relationship looks like! #5guysaweek

ERICA HUANG @bougeandrouge Awww Alyssa! That was not an easy choice but I'm so proud of you for thinking long term and thinking for YOU #5guysaweek

😍NaturalQueen👑 @BelieveMe_Iwill I have a feeling she would send home Nick,Her body wants Nick but her heart wants Daniel #5GuysaWeek

Lawrence @Lawrenc22102996 She sent Nick home im shocked . She used her brain #5guysaweek

What happened on Five Guys a Week tonight?

Tonight on Five Guys a Week, Alyssa, a single mother, invited five unknown men into her house to find a perfect match for herself. The suitors were:

Nick: 38-year-old carpenter

Matt: 42-year-old Marketing and Research SVP

Charles: 40-year-old demo-rental coordinator

Cody: 31-year-old exotic car salesman

Daniel: 39-year-old lawyer

Alyssa had a one-on-one conversation with everyone on the first day. But Cody did not stop talking about himself and his pet snake. Thus, she did not like this and sent Cody home.

She kissed Matt first in the group and then went to a brewery with the guys and her friends Amanda and Maria, who were constantly discussing the men's zodiac signs. She danced with Daniel, who wanted to look as authentic as possible.

Alyssa told Maria that Matt was offering the most in the relationship, who joked about him acting like a butler. Matt took a dig at Nick about not having a car, which made Alyssa angry with Matt. This was because Alyssa had been in many narcissistic relationships and hated it.

The men then met Alyssa's uncle Tony and his cousin Debbie. Tony asked questions about their past relationship and their kids. Alyssa felt that it was a red flag that Matt wanted to be in a relationship so soon after his divorce and did not want to be his rebound.

She sent Matt home and decided to choose between Nick and Daniel. She ultimately decided to date Daniel, and the two have been taking things slow.

Five Guys a Week airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 10 pm ET.

