"I really liked Doug for her": Five Guys a Week fans slam Sydney for choosing a younger man over Doug

Tonight on Five Guys a Week, Sydney was asked to make a tough choice between the two men she liked - Doug and David. David is 24, while Doug is 30.
Sydney said that Doug was thoughtful and open-minded. To add to this, Doug kept hugging Sydney outside in the snow, unlike other men who were busy competing in a game. He tried to convince her that he was not a ladies' player like she had assumed. He also made food for her, while David did not have a clue about cooking.
Five Guys a Week fans thought Sydney would pick Doug over David, who was still finding his way in life. But she chose David because Doug was too set in his ways at 30. Fans slammed Sydney for choosing a younger man over Doug and said that judging by his looks, there was no way that David was 24.
Five Guys a Week fans took to Twitter to slam Sydney for choosing a player over an open-minded man. They also said that David was lying about his age and was not 24.
What happened on Five Guys a Week tonight?
Tonight on Five Guys a Week, 25-year-old food influencer Sydney invited five men into her house to choose a partner for herself. She lives in New York.
The men were:
- Zach: A 28-years-old singleton from Pennsylvania
- Andrew: E-commerce Operations Manager
- David: A 24-year-old New York-based 6th-grade teacher
- Andrey: A marketing specialist from New Jersey
- Sir Douglas: A 30-years-old carpenter and business owner from Yonkers
Sydney felt no connection with Andrey and thought he stayed in the corner of the room without talking to her. So she decided to send him home.
The four remaining men played cards and the game of "never have I ever" after Andrey left. Zach drank a lot and slept till 1:15 pm the next day. Sydney did not like it and said that one of her previous relationships ended because her partner drank too much. Following this, she asked the boys to have an ax-throwing competition.
Andrew won the round and kissed Sydney. Later on, they met Sydney's friends, who asked the men some awkward questions. After her friends left, Doug came to Sydney to convince her that he was not a player, as informed by Sydney's friend.
Later, David and Andrew also went to her bedroom to try and win her. The next day, Sydney sent Zach home because she felt he was not trying to form a relationship with her. The three remaining men had brunch with Sydney's brother and parents, who had been married for 25 years.
Andrew made a very awkward remark in front of Sydney's father, and his compliments did not seem authentic. He also overshared about his journal of bowel movements. After consulting with her parents, Sydney decided to send Andrew home.
At last, she asked Doug and David to make her dinner. She said both were very nice men but chose David over Doug.
Five Guys a Week airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 10 pm ET.