"It's horrible": Five Guys a Week series premiere fails to impress audience

Five Guys a Week aired tonight on Lifetime. The episode showcased 36-year-old social worker Mercy inviting five unknown men into her home for a week and trying to form a bond with all of them to discover who her perfect match is.

The show's plot, however, was not well liked by the audience as they felt it was moving too fast and resembled the early 2000s shows that were cheesy. People flooded Twitter, showing outrage against the show and its 'horrible' editing.

People call Five Guys a Week a parody of dating shows

Five Guys a Week did not impress viewers tonight as they felt that the show was moving way too fast as it ended after just one week of the partners knowing each other. They thought that it was like a parody of a 2000s dating show.

Fans were not shocked that, in the end, it was revealed that Mercy's chosen partner Raul and her relationship did not work. This was because the whole premise of the show was off-putting.

Viewers also slammed the Lifetime network for making such a show.

MzNea @Mz_Nea13

#5guysaweek Who pitched this show to Lifetime? I don't know if I should thank them or shake my head at them.

Terrika Crutchfield @Terrika007 This is just like The MTV show Next but they live with them #5guysaweek

Jin Jarelle @JinJarelle I think this is like a parody of dating reality shows, like F Boi Island. Right? It's gotta be ain't no way boy #5GuysAWeek

Charlotte @QueenCharlotteT #MAFS So @lifetimetv this is the best you can do with this recycled married at first sight low budget dating show? #5GuysAWeek

Kia @ikea16 This show is cheesy AF lol #5guysaweek

Manda💗 @Libraforever86 #5guysaweek This show is all over the place. Like who just cooked the dinner???

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 They ain't even give them a green screen🤣they have these men doing confessionals in the closet #5guysaweek

😍NaturalQueen👑 @BelieveMe_Iwill #5GuysAWeek Dwl the relationship didn't work out. 😂😂😂😂🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️this show is messy

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 This show is moving too fast she at least needs 2 weeks with them #5guysaweek

What happened tonight on Five Guys a Week?

Tonight on Five Guys a Week, 36-year-old social worker Mercy invited five guys into her home for a week to test her compatibility with each one of them.

The men were:-

Meech-31-NBA Skills Coach

Raul-31- Medical Engineer

Chris- 34- Behavioral Specialist

Donald- 55- Real Estate Agent

Eli- 31- Banker

Meech described himself as a small-town guy in a big city. Eli felt that his strength was that he could be emotionally vulnerable. Donald bought Mercy flowers and said he wanted to win her by using his life experience.

Chris's entry on the show was unique as he introduced himself as Mercy's new lover. Mercy later revealed that the only reason she liked Chris was because of his height, which was 6'11. He later made an awkward sexual remark about Mercy and asked her to look at him.

Mercy revealed that she had a 15-year-old son and that the two were a 'package' deal. Mercy felt that Donald's stories were getting weirder by the time and decided to send him home.

The Five Guys a Week star took the four men to play basketball and introduced them to her best friend Andry. Chris did not help her with her coat, which Mercy disliked. Her brother, Harlow, told the boys that he wanted someone with 'thick eyebrows' to date Mercy.

She later sent Chris home, and the remaining contestants met Mercy's uncle and brother. Harlow quizzed the boys, asking them who would pay for her mommy makeover. He asked this to see if the boys would accept Mercy as she was.

Mercy later sent Meech home and asked the two remaining men to cook her dinner. She then chose Raul, but it was later revealed that the two did not make it in their relationship.

Each week, five men looking for a partner will move into the house of a woman who is also searching for a love partner. The show is a one-of-its-kind social experiment, giving the lady a chance to start a relationship with any of the five men at the end of the week.

Five Guys a Week airs every Wednesday on Lifetime at 10 pm ET.

