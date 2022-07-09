Incantation review: Brilliant performances keep a done-to-death premise afloat

Netflix's Incantation just premiered globally on July 8, 2022, approximately four months after its release in Taiwan.

The Taiwanese horror flick masterfully crafted brilliant storytelling with a nuanced use of the found footage format. This created a noteworthy film that has what it takes to give chills to even veteran horror fans.

The striking thing that both drags the film down a little and elevates it is the fact that none of the devices used in the film, both narratively and cinematically, are unique or fresh.

The success of Incantation lies in its ability to bring out the best from an already seen premise. The film has its flaws but is still a brilliant watch for any horror genre fanatic who is looking for a good bit of scare.

Incantation review: Deeply unsettling with ample narrative scare

Kevin Ko's Incantation has quickly become known as the "scariest Taiwanese film of all time." However, if you expect a scare of a lifetime, you will be disappointed.

There is barely anything new in the film that hasn't been done before. Despite that, there are enough elements to make it extremely disturbing, if not outright scary.

Incantation is less of a Hereditary or Blair Witch Project and more of a slow-burning masterpiece like Noroi: The Curse. While the slow-building atmospheric horror may not be everyone's cup of tea, this approach will definitely please veteran horror enthusiasts.

The film revolves around an ancient curse, which Li Ronan (Tsai Hsuan-yen) and her accomplices awakened during their investigation in a secluded mountain village. The curse chases her daughter into the present day. Thus begins the battle of a desperate mother to free the daughter of her past wrongdoings.

The entire film is shot in two timelines, which drags down the pace at times but is otherwise an excellent approach for a film like this.

The opening sequence deserves a special mention. It does an excellent job of unsettling the viewers. It also gets the viewers involved directly by addressing the camera, making it even more unsettling. The entire concept of bringing this part back in the film's ending also worked brilliantly.

Incantation in itself did not have any new tricks up its sleeve. The film used tried-and-tested formulas that have already succeeded in the past and blended them with the brilliant narrative, which, sources claim, is based on a true story.

The problem with the film is that it may sometimes seem too slow for casual fans. While this is negated by the brilliant acting from all the members of the cast, it also slightly nullifies the fear factor in the film.

What this really does is make the film unevenly scary. Some parts may seem absolutely horrific, while others may seem boring to inexperienced viewers.

However, for those who enjoy a slow and steady build-up or a strikingly realistic depiction of horror, this is a stunning watch that will leave a lasting impression. It could very well be considered a horror classic in the future.

Incantation is now streaming on Netflix.

