What time till Incantation air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details about the blockbuster Taiwanese horror film

Netflix is all set to release the blockbuster Taiwanese horror film Incantation on July 8, 2022. The movie tells the story of a mother whose daughter mysteriously sees things that apparently can't be seen. It stars Tsai Hsuan-yen Tsai and Huang Sin-ting, among others, in pivotal roles.

The film was released theatrically in Taiwan in March this year to massive critical and commercial success. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the film is currently the highest-grossing Taiwanese horror movie of all time with over $7.9 million in box office collections.

Incantation release time on Netflix, plot, and more details

Incantation is expected to premiere on Netflix on July 8, 2022, at 12 midnight PT. The official synopsis of the film on Netflix reads:

''Six years ago, Li Ronan was cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions.''

On June 8, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the film, which begins with a creepy line, ''Do you believe in blessings?'', followed by a test with a ferris wheel and a train. The test shows how a viewer's perception of things shapes reality.

Inspired by a true story, the film was shot in a mockumentary style.The trailer is full of creepy moments and has a very unique tone that'll remind viewers of found-footage classics like The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity.

The film received mostly positive reviews from critics upon its release in Taiwan. Praise was mostly directed towards the film's unique themes, fascinating storylines, and camera work. Incantation explores several complex themes, including religious cults and human perceptions, among many others.

Director Kevin Ko told Netflix that he intends to ''scare the audience with an effective horror sequence'' but emphasized the importance of character development. He spoke at length about his interest in religion and how certain religious beliefs instill fear in people. Speaking about the film's global release on Netflix, Ko told the streaming giant,

''It’s like riding a rollercoaster — what scares you somehow also attracts you. I’m really proud that Incantation is going to be released on Netflix globally, maximizing the number of people who can watch it. It has always been my dream to make films that travel around the world and are watched by every horror fan on earth, keeping them awake at night. I can’t wait to hear viewers’ reactions.''

Incantation cast

The film stars Tsai Hsuan-yen as Ruo-nan. Tsai is a young and promising actress best known for her work in Twa-Tiu-Tiann and The Blue Choker. Apart from Tsai Hsuan-yen, the movie also stars several others in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Huang Sin-ting as Duo-duo

Kao Ying-hsuan as Chi-ming

Sean Lin as Dong

RQ as Yuan

The film's director, Kevin Ko, has helmed several acclaimed short horror films that have received widespread critical acclaim. He made his directorial debut with the divisive horror flick, Invitation Only. The film polarized critics as many criticized it for its explicit depiction of violence, while others praised the film's scathing commentary on modern society.

Don't miss Incantation on Netflix on July 8, 2022.

