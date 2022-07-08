The Incantation ending explained: How did Li Ronan get rid of the curse?

Kevin Ko's "The Incantation", widely regarded as the scariest Taiwanese film of all time, made its international debut on Netflix on July 8, 2022. That has brought with it the creeps of an age-old curse, paired with a dose of visual realism owing, to its found-footage format.

While the film did not clarify or overtly explain the "curse" or its cure, this element helped maintain the originality and mystery abounding the otherwise tried-and-tested methods of bringing out the scares. The multiple dreadful imageries, varying effects of the curse on different people, and a to-and-fro timeline from present to past may leave viewers scratching their heads over what happened at the end.

Though Kevin Ko's intention may have been to keep things undeciphered by the end of "The Incantation", we'll try our best to decipher the mystery or at least our interpretation of it. Read on to find out:

"The Incantation" ending explained: Diluting the curse to make it less severe

"The Incantation" focused on a certain curse from the very beginning. The first unsettling sequence saw Li Ronan (Tsai Hsuan-yen) address the viewers directly and make them recite a certain chant along with showing them visuals of a symbol. The scene, though unsettling, did not make much sense till the film reached its closing minutes.

After vigorously following Li Ronan's efforts to save her daughter, Dodo (Huang Sin-ting), from an ancient curse awakened years ago while investigating a cult for a YouTube video. Things soon went bad, and the three of them ended up acquiring the wrath of the ancient curse.

The video also showed how the curse was awakened, turning the cave into some sort of horror house, with hands protruding from walls, objects crumbling down and the entire cave coming alive to take on the humans who disturbed it.

After solving a series of puzzles, Li Ronan concluded that the secret of the curse lies in the lost video footage, discovering that they were cursed for seeing the face of a deity inside the cave. She also linked it to a Yunan text, whose interpretation led her to believe that the curse would be diluted as more and more people are cursed. She also fixed the things her two friends had tampered with when they visited the cave, restoring the cave to its original setting.

So Li Ronan made the video and tricked her viewers into reciting the chant and seeing the face of the deity in hopes that the curse would spread among more and more people, making it extremely diluted. However, entering the cave and doing what she did eventually resulted in her death in the cave.

The final moments of :The Incantation" showed that Dodo is alright, despite losing her mother and foster father. The last scene made it clear that Li Ronan's plan worked, proving her theory of the curse to be correct. The film ended with another footage of Dodo well and alive, recovering from her critical medical condition.

"The Incantation" is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

