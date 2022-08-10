Who is Sydney Austin from Five Guys a Week Season 1 Episode 5? Meet her suitors and more

On the previous episode of Five Guys a Week, Joyce picked Ron over Kevon, which left fans disappointed. They are now hopeful that Sydney will choose the right guy after meeting five new men on the upcoming episode of the reality dating show.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode of Five Guys a Week reads:

“25 year-old Sydney is a small-town stunner and hasn’t had a relationship since college. She comes from a tight-knit family and she’s dying to get married and start making her own fam STAT. When 5 potential fathers of her future children move in for the week, an axe throwing competition breaks out to prove they’re worthy of Sydney’s heart."

The synopsis further reads:

"But he who wields the axe doesn’t mean he’s off the chopping block… Romance runs hot through Sydney’s house and she’s faced with her most difficult decision yet–which of the final two guys is her emotionally available soulmate?”

Sydney Austin has been single for quite some time

In episode 5 of Five Guys a Week, Sydney from Long Island, New York, will invite five men to her house in the hopes of finding love.

The "outgoing, bubbly, very ambitious, and driven," Sydney has been on a few dates, but has found it very difficult due to the limited options available in her small town.

She has been single for the last year after things didn't go as planned in her previous relationship, which was during her final year in college. She is now looking for a man who is emotionally available and loves and respects her in the same way she loves her family.

Sydney still lives with her parents, much to her dislike, as she thought she would be living with her significant other at this point in her life. Now, she is taking an unusual step by inviting five random guys to live with her so that she can choose her potential life partner.

Meet Sydney's 5 suitors on Five Guys a Week

The following five suitors will try to impress Sydney on Five Guys a Week to remain safe until the end of the show.

1. Zach – Zach, 28, is from Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, and he's been single for a year and a half. He now finds himself on the show as he looks to "live big, laugh often and love hard."

2. Andrew – The "e-commerce operations manager for a non-alcoholic craft beer company" describes himself as an alpha male who has opinions and is not afraid to express them. He has not been in a relationship for the past year and a half since he broke up with his fiancee. Andrew is now "looking for the right person" on the show.

3. David – David is a "6th grade teacher" from Endwell, New York, who also graduated from the same place and believes his "soulmate" is one among the billions of people in the world and not from his native place.

4. Andrey – The "marketing specialist" from Hackensack, New Jersey, is "very terrible at communication" as it took him five months to break his "four and a half year" relationship with his partner.

5. Sir Douglas – The 30-years-old from Yonkers, New York, is a "carpenter for the union" who also "runs a small gun training business" and "fights professionally." Sir Douglas might have a "rugged exterior" but he is a "teddy bear" from inside who wants to find his match and settle down with her.

Who will Sydney end up choosing? Tune in on Wednesday on Five Guys a Week at 10/9c on Lifetime to find out.

