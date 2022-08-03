Who is Joyce from Five Guys a Week Season 1 Episode 4? Meet her five suitors and more

After the 26-year-old Long Island native Alexis chose Dante as her love interest in the previous episode of Five Guys a Week, it’s now time for Joyce from East Hampton to find her Mr. Perfect on the social-experiment show.

President of a home health care organization, Joyce was married for “20 years” to her husband before their divorce. The former couple are now co-parents to their son.

In her intro, Joyce revealed that she has been told that “men are intimidated” by her. She thinks that is because of her confidence. She also “work long hours,” which is another reason why she never pursued a relationship prior to this.

In her introductory video, Joyce added that she now wants to shake things up a little and focus on “life/work harmony” because she is “not getting any younger.” Hence, after being an “utter failure” in finding the “right person” by herself, Joyce has decided to walk down the unconventional route and invited five strangers to move into her home in hopes of finding love.

Episode 4 of Five Guys a Week will air on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 10 pm on Lifetime.

Who are Joyce’ suitors on Five Guys a Week?

In the upcoming episode of Five Guys a Week, Joyce will spend a week with five unknown men in the hope of finding "the one." During this one week, the men will do their best to impress Joyce so that they can stick around until the end and not get eliminated.

The five men who will enter her house are:

1. Ahrre - Cats are the spirit animal of this 62-year-old owner of a coffee roasting company in Westfield, NJ. He has “always felt a kinship to” cats and revealed that he loves back rubs.

2. Bryant – Owner of three different companies from NJ, Bryant has an interesting past, which will surely leave Joyce surprised. In his intro, he spoke about going “through an event” where he lost his life and “came back.” Given that he spent a long time in a coma, Bryant now prefers to live every day like it's his last.

3. Kevon – This 62-year-old is in design and sales in the home improvement industry. Kevon has been looking to fall in love with the right person for a very long time. Despite being on the dating scene for five years, things haven't been easy for him. However, he is undeterred and not ready to stop just yet as he is always evolving and is constantly in pursuit of his "next adventure."

4. Ron – A 51-year-old options trader from New York City, Ron is confident that his 6’4” height, which he claims to be his “best physical feature," will impress Joyce and shift focus from his baldness, which he described as a "curse."

5. Steve – This teacher and business owner from Media, Pennsylvania, has been on “every dating app that’s out there.” While he did meet many “exciting and fun” women of his age group, he felt that they were not “perfect” for him.

Now, on Five Guys a Week, these men will live with Joyce and try to connect with her to figure out whether or not they are made for each other.

In the episode, viewers will see Joyce hosting a “kissing booth” to check if she has chemistry with any of her suitors.

A preview clip from Five Guys a Week shows Joyce and Steve kissing but eventually getting interrupted by Ron, who knocks on the door and disrupts their moment. The clip ends with Kevon sharing a passionate kiss with Joyce.

Will Joyce find love? Tune in on Wednesday on Lifetime to watch Five Guys a Week and be a part of Joyce’s journey.

