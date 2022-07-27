Who is Alexis? Long Island native is all set to find love on Lifetime’s Five Guys A Week Episode 3

Lifetime’s Five Guys A Week will introduce 26-year-old Long Island native Alexis in their upcoming episode, slated to air on Wednesday, July 27, at 10 pm on Lifetime.

An authorization rep by profession, Alexis will welcome five guys to her house to find a potential match for herself. Prior to the show, Alexis has been in a couple of relationships but all of them ended on a bad note. Now, through the show, she hopes to find her right match.

The episode description reads:

"At twenty-six, beautiful and vibrant Alexis is done with heartbreak and is willing to go to extreme lengths to find love; when 5 guys move into her home, Alexis forms bonds with them all, making the stakes even higher."

All about Alexis from Five Guys A Week

A proud Puerto Rican and Ecuadorian, Alexis currently lives in New York and describes her household as one where everyone likes to have a good time and especially enjoys dancing.

Alexis describes herself as "a hustler" and is independent, caring and loves "to cater to people.” When it comes to love, she has met all the wrong matches. Speaking about her dating life, she said in the intro clip of Five Guys A Week:

"I have been through everything. Cheaters, liars, ghosting, con artist. You name it."

She revealed that so far she has dated only through dating apps. She also confessed to meeting men who were not career-oriented and admitted that she has not really dated "quality men” in the past.

However, things might take a turn for her now as she has invited five unknown men to stay in her house to see if they are a match for her. Alexis believes that the experiment can go either way. She might either meet five of the most attractive men or the “weirdest men,” but she is prepared either way.

In the preview clip, she meets the first two men but is immediately floored by Emanuelle and his tattoos. Alexis is also impressed that Emanuelle speaks Spanish, which makes the other guy a little “jealous.” However, despite the “unfair advantage” he believes that he will be the “last one standing” and not Emanuelle.

Alexis will also invite her friends over to her house to meet her new roommates. Speaking about the show’s concept, Alexis reportedly said:

“I would recommend it and I would redo it."

About Five Guys A Week

Lifetime @lifetimetv Catch up on Gary’s muscles were not enough to keep this relationship going.Catch up on #5GuysAWeek on mylifetime.com and the Lifetime app! Gary’s muscles were not enough to keep this relationship going. 😩 Catch up on #5GuysAWeek on mylifetime.com and the Lifetime app! https://t.co/1Uyl8otLex

The show, Five Guys A Week, is a social experiment that combines speed dating with The Bachelorette. Every Wednesday on the show, a new leading lady invites five unknown eligible suitors to move into her house at the same time, all with the goal of finding her Mr. Perfect.

Each man will then do their best to impress the lady and form a connection with her. At the end of each day, the leading lady will eliminate one man until she's left with ‘the one’ at the end of the week.

Tune in to Lifetime this Wednesday to see which five men enter Alexis' house to woo her and who she picks at the end of the week.

.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far