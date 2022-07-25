What time will The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3 air? Biggest group date, multiple celebrity guests and more

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are all set to return to The Bachelorette Season 19 with a brand new episode on Monday, July 25, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

For the first time ever, the franchise has launched the show with two leading ladies. Their journey started on Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor last year, where Rachel and Gabby became close friends. On The Bachelorette, they met 32 men, out of which nine suitors have been eliminated from the show so far.

In the upcoming episode, more contestants will be asked to pack their bags after the rose ceremony. It will also include the biggest group date in the show's history so far, being held for the first time at Pasadena palace.

Where to watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3?

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3 will air on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 8 PM ET on ABC. The two-hour episode will later be available on the network’s website along with previous episodes.

Viewers can also opt for several live streaming services if they don’t have the channel. Some of the best TV providers include DISH, Philo, Hulu + Live TV, Xfinity, Sling, DirecTV Stream, fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

Franco Lacosta, Karamo Brown and Matt White to feature as celebrity guests on The Bachelorette

In Episode 3 of The Bachelorette Season 19, Rachel and Gabby will land in an awkward situation where some suitors have made up their minds about the girl they would like to date.

The ladies, on the other hand, will be seen prepping for the biggest group date at their apartment. Towards the end of the episode, they will have to listen to some shocking revelations from the suitors that might lead to some twists and turns in the show’s format.

Apart from the drama, Episode 3 will also feature multiple celebrity guests, including TV host Karamo Brown, legendary photographer Franco Lacosta and music composer Matt White. In addition to the star guests, Gabby will welcome a surprise guest on her one-on-one date. She will be greeted by her grandfather John, who became a fan-favorite since he appeared on Clayton’s The Bachelor.

Elaborating on the role of the celebrity guests, the official synopsis of The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3 reads:

“First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each other’s lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabby’s one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fan—grandpa John—which begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family?”

The synopsis continued:

“Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby.”

Going by the synopsis, the rose ceremony of The Bachelorette’s third week will be dramatic. In the previous episode, the ladies sent Chris Austin home after the fellow suitors revealed his intentions to Gabby and Rachel. Will a similar scenario occur in Episode 3? Only time will tell.

Those who have been eliminated from the show so far include Joey Young, Justin Young, Robert ‘Roby’ Sobieski, John Anderson, Colin Farrill, Brandan Hall, Ryan Mula, Jordan Vandergriff, and Chris Austin.

The remaining suitors on the show are Alec G., Aven J., Erich S., Ethan K., Hayden M., Jacob, James C., Jason A., Johnny D., Jordan H., Justin B., Kirk B., Logan P., Mario V., Matt L., Michael V., Nate M., Quincey W., Spencer S., Termayne H., Tino F., Tyler N., and Zach S.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs a new episode every Monday on ABC at 8 pm ET.

