"How can you mess up their names?": The Bachelorette fans slam John Anderson for messing up Gabby and Rachel’s names

The premiere episode of The Bachelorette Season 19 started off with a bang. The much-awaited season is currently on air and features 32 men competing against one another to fight for the hearts of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. As the duo begins to embark on a journey to find love, it will be interesting to see how they navigate their relationships while attempting to stay friends.

In the first episode, John Anderson mixed up the bachelorettes' names, and he accidentally referred to Gabby as Rachel. Fans were extremely disappointed with the contestant. One fan tweeted:

DarlenelovesAlly!! @Allyiscute1993 How can you mess up their names? It is not that difficult to figure out who is Gabby and who is Rachel. #TheBachelorette How can you mess up their names? It is not that difficult to figure out who is Gabby and who is Rachel. #TheBachelorette

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the official synopsis of the show reads:

“After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of "The Bachelor," fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love.”

Fans react to The Bachelorette contestant John messing up the leads' names

The limo entrance is usually nerve-wracking for contestants, and this could well have been the case for John Anderson. However, he disappointed fans when he messed up the names of the bachelorettes. As soon as he stepped out of the limo, he hugged Gabby while calling her Rachel.

Fans wondered how John could mess up the names of the ladies despite being a teacher who probably has to remember the names of several students. Here's what they had to say:

ＪΞ Γ Γ Џ @Jerry_210



#TheBachelorette I was about to say the first guy to get their names wrong is outta there, and I clearly spoke too soon... I was about to say the first guy to get their names wrong is outta there, and I clearly spoke too soon...#TheBachelorette

cass @cassirolee nothing more teacher energy than to immediately mix up the names of two people who do not look at all alike #thebachelorette nothing more teacher energy than to immediately mix up the names of two people who do not look at all alike #thebachelorette

Lana @lanalatif1 NOT THE GUY MESSING UP THEIR NAMES STOPPPP #TheBachelorette NOT THE GUY MESSING UP THEIR NAMES STOPPPP #TheBachelorette https://t.co/BgJ5pHu9cs

bianca luz @realitybianca_ #TheBachelorette #bachelorette John is a teacher. He’s supposed to be be an expert at remembering names John is a teacher. He’s supposed to be be an expert at remembering names 😂 #TheBachelorette #bachelorette

Alexis Griswold @itsGrizz4 The TEACHER messing up names. Come on guy, you deal with 100+ kids a day #TheBachelorette The TEACHER messing up names. Come on guy, you deal with 100+ kids a day #TheBachelorette

the bitchelorette @Bitchelorette_



#TheBachelorette a man last season made a whole BINDER on Michelle and this fool couldn’t even keep the bachelorettes’ names straight a man last season made a whole BINDER on Michelle and this fool couldn’t even keep the bachelorettes’ names straight #TheBachelorette https://t.co/FL4m7tgmx1

Caroline @carolineee1108 My red flag is that my personal favorite is the one who switched up their names #TheBachelorette My red flag is that my personal favorite is the one who switched up their names #TheBachelorette https://t.co/kSJ391OaC8

What to expect from the premiere episode of The Bachelorette Season 19?

The much-awaited Season 19 of The Bachelorette is finally here, and it is time for Gabby and Rachel to give themselves a second shot at love and find a partner to spend the rest of their lives with. They have been introduced to all the men vying for their hearts this season, and the ladies have already picked out some of their favorites.

The official synopsis of the episode states that Gabby and Rachel have put their breakups behind them (referring to Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor) and are ready to find love again:

"Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes."

As per the official photos released on the ABC website, Rachel is seen having conversations with Aven and Logan. Gabby spends some quality one-on-one time with Ethan, Mario, Logan, and Brandon.

Now that the suitors have been introduced to the ladies and the audience, there are bound to be favorites and also suitors that fans don't approve of. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to follow Gabby and Rachel as they explore their romantic options and try to find a partner.

