"How can you mess up their names?": The Bachelorette fans slam John Anderson for messing up Gabby and Rachel’s names

The premiere episode of The Bachelorette Season 19 started off with a bang. The much-awaited season is currently on air and features 32 men competing against one another to fight for the hearts of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. As the duo begins to embark on a journey to find love, it will be interesting to see how they navigate their relationships while attempting to stay friends.
Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the official synopsis of the show reads:
“After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of "The Bachelor," fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love.”
Fans react to The Bachelorette contestant John messing up the leads' names
The limo entrance is usually nerve-wracking for contestants, and this could well have been the case for John Anderson. However, he disappointed fans when he messed up the names of the bachelorettes. As soon as he stepped out of the limo, he hugged Gabby while calling her Rachel.
What to expect from the premiere episode of The Bachelorette Season 19?
The much-awaited Season 19 of The Bachelorette is finally here, and it is time for Gabby and Rachel to give themselves a second shot at love and find a partner to spend the rest of their lives with. They have been introduced to all the men vying for their hearts this season, and the ladies have already picked out some of their favorites.
The official synopsis of the episode states that Gabby and Rachel have put their breakups behind them (referring to Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor) and are ready to find love again:
"Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes."
As per the official photos released on the ABC website, Rachel is seen having conversations with Aven and Logan. Gabby spends some quality one-on-one time with Ethan, Mario, Logan, and Brandon.
Now that the suitors have been introduced to the ladies and the audience, there are bound to be favorites and also suitors that fans don't approve of. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to follow Gabby and Rachel as they explore their romantic options and try to find a partner.