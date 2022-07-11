Who is John Anderson from The Bachelorette Season 19? Nashville English teacher dresses in a suit to go grocery shopping

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is just around the corner and contestant John Anderson is all set to make his debut along with the other suitors to compete for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's heart. The eligible bachelors will go on a series of single and group dates and spend some quality time with the leading ladies until they find their perfect match by the end of the season.

A contestant who loves to dress up so much that he wears a suit to go grocery shopping is a unique personality trait that makes John different from all the other suitors on The Bachelorette. Viewers will have to tune in to find out if he manages to strike a chord with the leading ladies on the hit ABC dating series. Who will he fall in love with?

The official synopsis of the show, hosted by Jesse Palmer, reads:

“After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of "The Bachelor," fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love.”

The Bachelorette contestant John Anderson played baseball in college

John Anderson is all set to make his reality television debut on Season 19 of The Bachelorette featuring two women, Rachel and Gabby. The Nashville, Tennessee native is an English teacher who loves to dress up. With a mix of quirky, serious and irrational character traits, he seems to be a perfect fit for the two ladies.

The Bachelorette contestant describes himself as a "sweet and genuine man who will do anything for the people for whom he truly cares." The reality newbie's ABC bio establishes himself to be a shy person. However, his shyness doesn't allow him to stray away from showcasing the positivity that radiates from within him.

In the bio, the 26 year old is sure of the kind of woman he aspires to spend the rest of his life with. It reads:

"John's perfect woman is loving, honest and vocal about what she wants in her partner. She should want to keep life exciting but also be a shoulder to lean on when life throws the inevitable curveball. John says that when it comes to love, he is very intentional in every move he makes. And you may be wondering, what are his intentions with our Bachelorettes? He's ready to put a ring on it!"

Some fan facts that John shared in his ABC bio ahead of his debut on The Bachelorette include: his passion to become the face of a big clothing brand and his love for Mexican food. The contestant is ready to enthrall the audience with his presence, aura and nature on the hit show.

John just wrapped up his seven-year college baseball career in 2021. After graduating from Hillsboro in 2014, he went on to attend Georgia Highlands College. He played for Cleveland State Community College (2016-17) and finally Trevecca (2018-21). The star also spent four seasons as a reserve outfielder for the Trojans.

The contestant took a medical redshirt in 2018 after breaking his leg while fielding a flyball and was granted an extra year of eligibility due to Covid-19 canceling the baseball season in 2020.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will have viewers witness Rachel and Gabby giving another shot at finding love after their painful heartbreak during Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. Viewers alongside all of Bachelor Nation were disappointed with the lead for giving the ladies a tough time but were equally excited after finding out that they would be the next bachelorettes.

Tune in to The Bachelorette on Monday, July 11 on ABC.

