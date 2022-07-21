Five Guys a Week: Why does Nicole think Nelson might be a red flag for her? 

Lifetime's Five Guys a Week returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night. This week viewers were introduced to Nicole, who was looking for a new beau in her life. Five men have currently entered her house, but only one will remain after a week to give their relationship a try.

Nicole is a 42-year-old single mother with two kids. Opening up about having five men in her house vying for her, she shared that she was excited yet scared. Hailing from Orange County, New York, the Five Guys a Week star was a PR specialist, before which she was a television reporter and anchor on the West Coast.

One of the five men who entered Nicole's home hoping to win her heart was Nelson, a single dad. While Nicole shared a lot in common with Nelson, a few things made her feel like he was a red flag.

Nicole felt Nelson wouldn't be her partner in fun activities on Five Guys a Week Episode 2

Nicole had been married for 17 years before her marriage ended due to infidelity. She shared that it was an extremely traumatizing experience for her. Due to this, her future man needed to be an open book, "preferably non-fiction."

The Five Guys a Week star shared that she was looking for a highly confident man. She added that she bonds well with men who were also parents.

The five men she invited over to her home were:

Roman-44-Bar owner Liam-35-Web Developer Justin-35-Bartender Gary-36-Data Engineer Nelson-43-Sales Manager

Among the five men mentioned above, the one person Nicole shared a lot in common was with Nelson. He was a single dad with a 17-year-old daughter. He shared that he was looking for someone who had a career because they would be creating a household at the end of the day.

Nicole's mother was from Central America, so she was raised in a Spanish household. Nelson also has a Latin heritage as he is part Puerto Rican and part Colombian. This was one of their many common grounds, as both also spoke Spanish.

The next common ground was the reason for their divorce. Nelson shared that the reason for his divorce was infidelity, similar to Nicole's.

During her confessional, Nicole shared that there was a lot in common between her and Nelson and that she felt refreshed to talk to someone who underwent the same things she did.

Sadly, that didn't last long, as she discovered red flags about him. The next day, Nicole decided to play a little game with the men. The prize was a kiss. They had to perform cartwheels for her. While it was a silly game, everyone except Nelson took it sportingly. He shared that he wanted to forfeit but still wanted that peck.

Nicole shared that he was being a "Debbie Downer" and not having enough fun with the silly outdoor challenges. She added that it could be a red flag for her, claiming she was looking for someone who would be silly with her.

That night Nicole took the men out to meet her three closest friends for a night of dancing. While she expected to connect with Nelson during the salsa, it turned out to be the opposite, which also got her thinking again.

Ultimately, when it came to sending someone home on the second night, the Five Guys A Week star chose to send Nelson home, claiming she could only see him as a best friend and nothing more.

At the end of the episode, the Five Guys A Week star decided to give it a try with Gary. Although she couldn't get enough of his muscles, their relationship didn't work out, and she's still on the lookout for her someone special.

Five Guys a Week airs every Wednesday at 10 pm ET on Lifetime. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

