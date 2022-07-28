"Girl is you for real?": Five Guys a Week fans stunned after Alexis chooses Dante in Episode 3

Five Guys a Week returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night and this week viewers were introduced to Alexis, who was on the lookout for a new man in her life. Five men entered her house at the start of the week, but only one guy will remain at the end of it. However, fans didn't expect it to be Dante, who they claimed was a red flag.

UV(♏💜Her Violetness💜😈) @ultraviolettea

#5GuysAWeek Girl is you for real ????he was the only normal one !!even Dante toxic ass was even shocked! the hell Girl is you for real ????he was the only normal one !!even Dante toxic ass was even shocked! the hell#5GuysAWeek https://t.co/gQ77P6lj9Q

Alexis is a 26-year-old single woman who describes herself as a hustler. She loves to cater to people, and is independent as well as caring. But over the years, she has had trouble attracting the right love for herself. During her introduction, she revealed that she has been through it all when it comes to her dating life and has dated cheaters, liars as well as con artists.

Hailing from New York, the Five Guys a Week star is a Puerto Rican and Ecuadorian. Alexis had initially revealed that all the men she's dated so far have been via dating apps. She also opened up about how she has mostly been with men who weren't career oriented.

The five men who entered the Five Guys a Week star's home this week in hopes of winning her heart were Dante, Joe, Curtis, Emmanuel and Vinny. While Joe met all the requirements she was looking for in a man, she eventually chose to stay with Dante, who she claimed was dangerous yet exciting.

Dante won Alexis' heart in Five Guys A Week Episode 3

Dante is a 25-year-old personal trainer. He was the first guy to enter Alexis' home and managed to stay till the end, despite their heated argument. During his introduction, he shared that he was an alpha male who liked to take charge.

He added that he had forgotten how to talk to women because he had been out of the game for too long. The Five Guys a Week star also said that he was going to do everything in his power to show Alexis that he was the right man for her.

Meanwhile, when Dante arrived, Alexis shared that she picked him because of his muscles, adding that she loved a bit of a muscular man. While things initially got off on the right foot, they soon went downhill when her friends came to visit.

Not only was Dante shirtless in front of her friends, Alexis overheard the guys talking about her on her staircase. When she confronted them, Dante turned around and called her petty for questioning him. She retaliated, claiming that she didn't like the way he checked her.

While fans expected Alexis to eliminate Dante the next day, she decided to keep him and eliminate Emmanuel instead, claiming that they only had a physical connection and nothing else.

Hailey @haileymich_ Ngl I don’t feel bad for Curtis bc he got his own issues outside of this but dang Dante staying is wild when he got in her face and called her petty! IN HER OWN HOME!!! #5guysaweek Ngl I don’t feel bad for Curtis bc he got his own issues outside of this but dang Dante staying is wild when he got in her face and called her petty! IN HER OWN HOME!!! #5guysaweek

Dante was shocked that he wasn't eliminated after the previous night's argument. He continued to cruise through with Alexis. She opened up to him about how they had communication problems, but then she did like him and shared a connection with him.

Owing to this connection, Dante made it to the final dinner with Alexis. When it came to choosing between him and Joe, viewers expected the Five Guys a Week star to choose Joe because he met all the requirements she was looking for in a man. However, she chose Dante instead.

She said:

"I picked Dante because he is manly. We have an attraction between us. We have a connection. He's definitely husband material. Him and I are so alike, and just vibing out with him just comes out so naturally."

Fans were taken aback by Alexis' decision.

Fans "don't think it will last" after Alexis chose Dante despite their argument in Five Guys a Week Episode 3

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Dante was not husband material and was giving out red flag vibes. Some even deemed Alexis to be delusional for picking him over the others.

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 Dante ain't said a thing to show he was husband material #5guysaweek Dante ain't said a thing to show he was husband material #5guysaweek

😍NaturalQueen👑 @BelieveMe_Iwill he curse too much for me n he seem aggressive #5guysaweek She really like Dante after how he talks to her. lolhe curse too much for me n he seem aggressive #5GuysaWeek She really like Dante after how he talks to her. lol 😂 he curse too much for me n he seem aggressive #5GuysaWeek #5guysaweek

Hailey @haileymich_ She kept Dante?!? Even after he made her cry? Oh she don’t love ha self #5guysaweek She kept Dante?!? Even after he made her cry? Oh she don’t love ha self #5guysaweek

Reinatheboss @dana55783080 #5guysaweek Dante is childish with the eye rolls #5guysaweek Dante is childish with the eye rolls

Five Guys A Week airs every Wednesday night at 10 pm ET only on Lifetime. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far