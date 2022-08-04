"Ron is entirely too cringey": Five Guys a Week fans slam Joyce for choosing Ron over Kevon

Tonight on Five Guys a Week, 55-year-old Joyce was on a mission to find herself a man with whom she could spend her retirement with. Out of five eligible bachelors, only Kevon and Ron made it to the final dinner, where Joyce announced how she needed a man who made her laugh and chose Jon over Kevon. Fans disagreed with her decision and felt that Ron was way too self-absorbed.

Initially, Joyce thought that Ron was a womanizer and was concerned that he had never been married before. He made a song for her and painted a picture of himself as a gift while she was on a beach walk with Steve and Kevon.

When Joyce asked Ron what he would change about himself, he said he would not change anything because he was perfect. Fans were disgusted by this and felt that Ron was self-obsessed.

Ron also questioned Joyce about kissing like a grandmother and tried to instruct her on how to kiss. Kevon helped him cook the final dinner because he did not know how to cook, but instead of thanking him, he made snarky remarks about being able to afford takeout food.

Five Guys a Week fans felt Ron was very awkward and creepy and said Joyce should not have chosen him.

Five Guys a Week fans feel Ron did not deserve to win

Due to his actions, Five Guys a Week fans took to Twitter to express their dismay about Joyce choosing Ron over all the other men.

erin @heyerincaimille all these women pick the wrong man at the end it’s wild #5guysaweek all these women pick the wrong man at the end it’s wild #5guysaweek

theebouffants’ reality TV burner account @speaksingifs



#5guysaweek You chose Ronald McDonald the clown? You’re gonna want to put him in time out after 5 minutes but okay girl You chose Ronald McDonald the clown? You’re gonna want to put him in time out after 5 minutes but okay girl #5guysaweek https://t.co/UNrIRnVFXZ

Lawrence @Lawrenc22102996 I see why Ron single lol #5guysaweek I see why Ron single lol #5guysaweek

Gino’s Sandals @Kimmnng #5guysaweek Ron would work my nerves after a while Ron would work my nerves after a while😩 #5guysaweek

Lawrence @Lawrenc22102996 #5guysaweek Ron got that I'll strangle you look Ron got that I'll strangle you look 😂 #5guysaweek

What happened tonight on Five Guys a Week?

Tonight’s episode of Five Guys a Week featured Joyce from East Hampton trying to find the man for her. She is the president of a home health care organization and has a son with her ex-husband. She is 55-years-old and was looking for someone to spend her retirement time with.

She also revealed that her ex-husband cheated on her with someone who was not attractive and that she did not see it coming at all.

The participants of the social experiments for this week were:

Ahrre

Byrant

Kevon

Ron

Steve

Ahhre joked about the experiment being the wackiest blind date ever after meeting Joyce, who thought he was stylish. He later remarked how she would be lucky to see his beautiful feet. He was the first one to be sent home after Joyce asked everyone who they thought deserved to be sent home. She felt Ahhre was not ready for a new relationship because of his grudges against his ex-fiance.

Joyce felt that Steve had a strong personality, so they chose him for the experiment. He was done with dating applications, and other men thought he looked 35. Kevon felt that he was the biggest competition in the show, and two men nominated him to be sent home for the first eviction.

Joyce later realized that because of his looks, he got attention from everyone. She sent Steve home because she felt he was not ready for a relationship.

She later sent Bryant home after he admitted that his head injury occurred during his late teens, and he took all of his 20s to recover. She thanked him for opening up but felt he needed to date other people and get some experience in the dating world.

She later chose Ron over Kevon during the final dinner.

Five Guys a Week airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 10 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far