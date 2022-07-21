Who is Nicole from Five Guys A Week? Single mom set on a dating journey in Season 1 Episode 2 

Lifetime’s relationship show Five Guys A Week is set to release its second episode on Wednesday, July 20. Viewers were not very impressed by the quick match between Mercy and Raul last week. However, the new episode will feature a love experiment between five new men and 42-year-old single mom, Nicole Chavez.

Five Guys A Week features a social experiment in which a single woman lives with five men for a week to find the love of her life. The woman can be romantically involved with each one of them to know with whom she connects the best. At the end of the week, she will choose one of the five men to spend the rest of her life with.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In this provocative new social experiment, one adventurous single woman invites five eligible bachelors to move in with her for a week to see who is “The One.” While living in cramped quarters, sharing a bathroom, and dividing up the housework, these men will need to be on their best behavior or miss out on the possibility of true love."

Nicole Chavez from Five Guys A Week was married for 17 years

42-year-old Nicole Chavez was an Emmy-recognized storyteller, public relations, and social media expert. She is the founder and CEO of Nicole Chavez Public Relations and possesses more than 15 years of industry-related experience.

The mother-of-two was a news anchor when she met her ex-husband, a weatherman. They were married for 17 years and also gave birth to a boy and a girl. However, she parted ways with him due to an infidelity issue. The separation was very traumatizing for her as she took quite some time to get back to her normal being.

Therefore, Nicole must find a guy who is no less than an open book to her. She is looking forward to finding herself a confident and sensitive guy. She expressed that she easily bonds with men who are also parents. As per the show’s format, Chavez is very excited to become a part of the social experiment in an attempt to find true love.

However, as per the upcoming show’s slight description, it seems that things are not going to go very smoothly for Nicole. This being due to how her father will initially talk to the guys to find out their intentions with his daughter.

Fans were highly disappointed with the first episode of Five Guys A Week. They felt the episode was too quick and were not even flattered with Mercy choosing Raul as her partner.

Nonetheless, viewers will have to tune in to Episode 2 to find a love match for Nicole Chavez.

The official summary of the upcoming episode reads:

"Nicole: Single mom and former news anchor. Nicole is dating five guys who will stop at nothing to impress her. Events get awkward when Nicole’s no-nonsense dad arrives to question the guys about their intentions."

Viewers can watch Episode 2 of Five Guys A Week season 1 on July 20 at 10.00 pm ET on Lifetime TV.

