"Rachel is so insecure and immature": Fans slam The Bachelorette lead after she steals the spotlight on Gabby's group date

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired a brand new episode on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The one hour episode was packed with a considerable amount of drama. Although Gabby and Rachel had their great one-on-one dates, the latter's insecurities got the best of her during Gabby's group date.
After last week's rose ceremony, when some suitors rejected Rachel's rose as they felt a deeper connection with Gabby, the former was mentally in a messy place. She broke down during Gabby's group date when none of her men paid attention to her or made eye contact. Subsequently, Rachel continued to have several emotional outbursts during and after the dates.
However, fans weren't impressed with her attitude and slammed her for taking away all the attention when it was Gabby's group date. One tweeted:
The Bachelorette lead, Rachel, raises concerns about Gabby's group date
On this week's episode of The Bachelorette Season 19, one of the leads, Rachel, wasn't in a good space. She and her group of suitors headed to cheer Gabby and her men on the latter's group date. However, the lack of attention from her suitors made Rachel emotional and annoyed. She felt dejected and wondered if any of the men were serious about her.
In a confessional, she said:
"As much as Gabby was having a moment with her guys, I wanted to have a moment with mine, or, like, just say something or make eye contact. No one looked at me, no one sat by me, no one did anything."
Rachel looked on as her suitors cheered for Gabby and her men and sat alone on the bench, feeling more emotional with every minute. She reflected on last week's rose ceremony and confessed that someone should have tried to have a moment with her. The Bachelorette lead continued:
"It really just does feel like a big insecurity that continues to reveal itself. The wanting to have someone who makes you feel like you're the only person here and that they're 100% invested in you..I've been through so much rejection. It's really easy to get down on yourself and feel unwanted."
Rachel proceeded to have an outburst and felt that none of her suitors cared enough for her and that no one was making an effort. After going through sufficient turmoil, later in the evening, she opened up to her suitors about how she was feeling. She said:
"You really made me feel hurt and unseen. I want you guys to want to be here for me, and I didn't feel that tonight at all. I felt like I was trying so hard to make eye contact..and no one was looking at me and no one came over."
The Bachelorette lead felt that their lack of effort was a red flag which hurt her feelings and revealed that she was crying all this while thinking about the same. She confessed that the fact that she hadn't met the suitors in a while made her hopeful that they would try to spend time with her, which didn't happen.
She then clarified that the men needed to step up and make an effort in the journey.
Fans react to The Bachelorette lead Rachel Recchia raising insecurities
Fans of the show felt that Rachel shouldn't feel insecure while she was on Gabby's date. They thought she had taken the spotlight away from Gabby and her group date to raise her concerns when she was about to have a group date with her men the next day.
Season 19 of The Bachelorette has been feeding viewers a lot of drama. It has been a tough week for Rachel, and more is to come with dwindling feelings amongst the suitors. But it has made for good reality television content, and with the upcoming episodes, it will only get more dramatic.
Keep watching The Bachelorette on ABC.