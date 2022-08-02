"Rachel is so insecure and immature": Fans slam The Bachelorette lead after she steals the spotlight on Gabby's group date

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired a brand new episode on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The one hour episode was packed with a considerable amount of drama. Although Gabby and Rachel had their great one-on-one dates, the latter's insecurities got the best of her during Gabby's group date.

After last week's rose ceremony, when some suitors rejected Rachel's rose as they felt a deeper connection with Gabby, the former was mentally in a messy place. She broke down during Gabby's group date when none of her men paid attention to her or made eye contact. Subsequently, Rachel continued to have several emotional outbursts during and after the dates.

However, fans weren't impressed with her attitude and slammed her for taking away all the attention when it was Gabby's group date. One tweeted:

Terry N @🏠 (She/Her) @rockinchick66 Why are Rachel and her guys even on Gabby's group date? Rachel is so insecure and immature. "Boo hoo! None of my guys are even paying attention to me!" #TheBachelorette Why are Rachel and her guys even on Gabby's group date? Rachel is so insecure and immature. "Boo hoo! None of my guys are even paying attention to me!" #TheBachelorette https://t.co/0XgddDLWWd

The Bachelorette lead, Rachel, raises concerns about Gabby's group date

On this week's episode of The Bachelorette Season 19, one of the leads, Rachel, wasn't in a good space. She and her group of suitors headed to cheer Gabby and her men on the latter's group date. However, the lack of attention from her suitors made Rachel emotional and annoyed. She felt dejected and wondered if any of the men were serious about her.

In a confessional, she said:

"As much as Gabby was having a moment with her guys, I wanted to have a moment with mine, or, like, just say something or make eye contact. No one looked at me, no one sat by me, no one did anything."

Rachel looked on as her suitors cheered for Gabby and her men and sat alone on the bench, feeling more emotional with every minute. She reflected on last week's rose ceremony and confessed that someone should have tried to have a moment with her. The Bachelorette lead continued:

"It really just does feel like a big insecurity that continues to reveal itself. The wanting to have someone who makes you feel like you're the only person here and that they're 100% invested in you..I've been through so much rejection. It's really easy to get down on yourself and feel unwanted."

Rachel proceeded to have an outburst and felt that none of her suitors cared enough for her and that no one was making an effort. After going through sufficient turmoil, later in the evening, she opened up to her suitors about how she was feeling. She said:

"You really made me feel hurt and unseen. I want you guys to want to be here for me, and I didn't feel that tonight at all. I felt like I was trying so hard to make eye contact..and no one was looking at me and no one came over."

The Bachelorette lead felt that their lack of effort was a red flag which hurt her feelings and revealed that she was crying all this while thinking about the same. She confessed that the fact that she hadn't met the suitors in a while made her hopeful that they would try to spend time with her, which didn't happen.

She then clarified that the men needed to step up and make an effort in the journey.

Fans react to The Bachelorette lead Rachel Recchia raising insecurities

Fans of the show felt that Rachel shouldn't feel insecure while she was on Gabby's date. They thought she had taken the spotlight away from Gabby and her group date to raise her concerns when she was about to have a group date with her men the next day.

Ya Gurl ✌🏼 @emmypooop I'm sorry but I am really sick of Rachel taking away from Gabby's experiences in every single episode lol she's getting on my nerves #TheBachelorette I'm sorry but I am really sick of Rachel taking away from Gabby's experiences in every single episode lol she's getting on my nerves #TheBachelorette

america is a gun. @turningokblue I’m really starting to not like Rachel. I’m sorry, but you brought them to Gabby’s date. Was that your version of a group date? I’d think if someone brought me there, they’d want me to watch the fights. Also this is like the third time you’ve said ‘I’m done’. #TheBachelorette I’m really starting to not like Rachel. I’m sorry, but you brought them to Gabby’s date. Was that your version of a group date? I’d think if someone brought me there, they’d want me to watch the fights. Also this is like the third time you’ve said ‘I’m done’. #TheBachelorette

Colleen Conneran



Her group date is tomorrow - today wasn’t supposed to be about her… so why is she mad it’s not about her!?



I feel like we missed most of Gabby’s group date… is it just me? #TheBachelorette I love Rachel but why is she taking away from Gabby’s date right now??Her group date is tomorrow - today wasn’t supposed to be about her… so why is she mad it’s not about her!?I feel like we missed most of Gabby’s group date… is it just me? #bachelorette I love Rachel but why is she taking away from Gabby’s date right now?? Her group date is tomorrow - today wasn’t supposed to be about her… so why is she mad it’s not about her!? I feel like we missed most of Gabby’s group date… is it just me? #bachelorette #TheBachelorette

kristin aka alien superstar 👽 @kristinmebane let gabby’s date shine and we can focus on this later and vice versa see nawrr i don’t like this at all this is supposed to be gabby’s date.. why are we hearing rachel talk ab this rn?!let gabby’s date shine and we can focus on this later and vice versa #TheBachelorette see nawrr i don’t like this at all this is supposed to be gabby’s date.. why are we hearing rachel talk ab this rn?! 😭😭😭 let gabby’s date shine and we can focus on this later and vice versa #TheBachelorette https://t.co/wUHHs3NzNt

gi @g91967675 Why does Gabbys date gotta be all about Rachel. I’m tiiired .this season is not well doneeee. #TheBachelorette Why does Gabbys date gotta be all about Rachel. I’m tiiired .this season is not well doneeee. #TheBachelorette

jenna @jennakayreads #bachelorette I hate that Gabby’s group date edit is all about how bad Rachel feels about her own situation. This should be very romantic for Gabby. Also, is R really insecure? Yes. Are these men not even flirting w her? Also yes. #TheBachelorette I hate that Gabby’s group date edit is all about how bad Rachel feels about her own situation. This should be very romantic for Gabby. Also, is R really insecure? Yes. Are these men not even flirting w her? Also yes. #TheBachelorette #bachelorette

ELEANADUPEE @eleanadupee It’s obvious that Rachel is extremely insecure and had a rough start BUT come on Rachel what do you want them sniffing the wind as you walk by? There was a lot of testosterone in the boxing room. Boys will be boys. Don’t be Annoying #TheBachelorette It’s obvious that Rachel is extremely insecure and had a rough start BUT come on Rachel what do you want them sniffing the wind as you walk by? There was a lot of testosterone in the boxing room. Boys will be boys. Don’t be Annoying #TheBachelorette https://t.co/pmGCQxdrQr

ᒍ∈𝕨∈Լ💋



#TheBachelorette Rachel being so insecure is annoying. Put on some lipstick & pull yourself together Rachel being so insecure is annoying. Put on some lipstick & pull yourself together #TheBachelorette

Kelly



Rachel's men: Watching Gabby's men fight



Rachel: #TheBachelorette producers: you're here to watch Gabby's group dateRachel's men: Watching Gabby's men fightRachel: #TheBachelorette producers: you're here to watch Gabby's group dateRachel's men: Watching Gabby's men fight Rachel: https://t.co/L21BAB2It8

Bach, Please



Also Rachel: “I’m on my group date with my own guys and I feel wanted YAY”



🙄 #TheBachelorette Rachel: “I’m on Gabby’s group date with her guys and I don’t feel wanted WAH”Also Rachel: “I’m on my group date with my own guys and I feel wanted YAY” Rachel: “I’m on Gabby’s group date with her guys and I don’t feel wanted WAH”Also Rachel: “I’m on my group date with my own guys and I feel wanted YAY”🙄 #TheBachelorette

Season 19 of The Bachelorette has been feeding viewers a lot of drama. It has been a tough week for Rachel, and more is to come with dwindling feelings amongst the suitors. But it has made for good reality television content, and with the upcoming episodes, it will only get more dramatic.

Keep watching The Bachelorette on ABC.

