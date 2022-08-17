What time will Five Guys a Week Season 1 Episode 6 air on Lifetime? Meet the five suitors and more

Five Guys a Week is back with another dramatic episode. Episode 6 of the popular dating series will air on Lifetime on August 17 at 10 pm ET. The one-hour-long episode will also be available on the network's website one day after the television premiere.

The episode will feature a single mother, Alyssa, inviting five unknown men into her home for a week and choosing one man at the end of the experiment. Alyssa is a receptionist by day and works as a dancer by night.

About Alyssa's suitors on Five Guys a Week

Alyssa will have five guys to choose from in the Five Guys a Week experiment. She has been single for the past 5 years and is looking for someone who fits her list of criteria.

Nick: Nick is a 38-year-old carpenter focused on the positive things of life. He knows how to pay attention to the needs of women.

Matt: 42-year-old Matt is a Marketing and Research SVP. He says that he is an extrovert and has a lot to offer. And FYI, he used to DJ in his college days by the name Liquid.

Charles: Charles is a 40-year-old demo-rental coordinator. He has played semi-professional basketball in Puerto Rico. Charles says that he is not jealous but can be competitive at times. He can offer more time to his date because he has no kids.

Cody: 31-year-old Cody is an exotic car salesman. He loves to be at home, sitting on the couch with his dog, and he can pick up any girl in his Rolls Royce.

Daniel: Daniel works in financial services. The 39-year-old lawyer is looking for a partner who complements his life with two kids. He was divorced once.

What happened on Five Guys a Week in Episode 5?

Last week on Five Guys a Week, Sydney from New York participated in the experiment, inviting five men into her home. The suitors were Zach, Andrew, David, Andrey, and Sir Douglas. She initially sent Andrey home due to the lack of connection with her. Zach drank a lot and did not help much in the household work.

The episode description of Sydney reads,

"25 year-old Sydney is a small-town stunner and hasn't had a relationship since college. She comes from a tight-knit family and she's dying to get married and start making her own fam STAT. "

Sydney then sent Zach home. Following this, Andrew won an ax-throwing competition and kissed Sydney. He made awkward remarks when he was with Sydney's brother and parents. Subsequently, Sydney sent Andrew home.

The episode description for the suitors reads,

"When 5 potential fathers of her future children move in for the week, an axe throwing competition breaks out to prove they're worthy of Sydney's heart. But he who wields the axe doesn't mean he's off the chopping block...Romance runs hot through Sydney's house and she's faced with her most difficult decision yet--which of the final two guys is her emotionally available soulmate?"

She then asked Doug and David to make her a fancy dinner. Following this, Sydney chose David over Doug.

Five Guys a Week features single women looking for a partner in their own homes, living with five men for a week under 24*7 camera surveillance. This is a triple feature week, and the next two episodes of the show will air on Lifetime on Thursday, August 18, at 9 and 10 pm ET.

